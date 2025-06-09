New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Ericsson has been awarded a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract by Bharti Airtel, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

This strategic agreement underscores Ericsson's leadership in managed services and reaffirms its commitment to delivering exceptional value to Airtel customers.

Also Read | Badshah Stirs the Internet With 'Make Babies With Dua Lipa' Remark - Here's How Rapper's Longtime Rival Honey Singh and Netizens Reacted.

Under this agreement, Ericsson will enable intent-based operations, powered by its centralised Network Operations Centre (NOC), to manage Airtel services across 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing.

This partnership will see Ericsson manage Airtel's pan-India network through its state-of-the-art NOC while scaling FWA and Network Slicing across the country.

Also Read | Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: Dita Gohilwad Titans Off to Winning Start With 12-Run Victory Over Anmol Kings Halar.

Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, "We are excited to enhance our strong collaboration with Ericsson as we pursue our goal of creating a future-ready network that delivers an exceptional experience for our customers. We believe that these innovative technologies will empower us to meet the growing data demands of consumers in a digitally connected India."

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, says, "This milestone agreement with Bharti Airtel reinforces our commitment to helping Airtel deliver the best possible experience for its customers."

He added, "By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel."

Ericsson's longstanding partnership with Bharti Airtel, spanning over 25 years, encompasses multiple generations of mobile communications technology.

Notably, this announcement follows closely on the heels of Bharti Airtel's collaboration with Ericsson on 5G Core to drive 5G evolution. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)