Mumbai, June 9: A clinical bowling performance helped Dita Gohilwad Titans register a win in the third match of Saurashtra Pro T20 League, defeating Anmol Kings Halar by 12 runs at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. Anmol Kings Halar won the toss and elected to bowl first. Harvik Desai (7) and Aezaz Kothariya (7) opened the innings for Dita Gohilwad Titans. After the dismissal of both the openers, Hetvik Kotak tried to build the innings but could only manage to add 26 in 17 balls. Even though some batters got the much-needed start in their inning, not a single one could manage to stay longer on the crease. Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025: R Sanjay’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers NECO Master Blaster to Second Win, Beat Nagpur Heroz by 14-Run.

Karthik Badhana (13), Luckyraj Vaghela (19) and Kwinsh Padaliya (17) contributed with some valuable runs, while Aditya Rathore played some big shots and scored 22 in 20 balls. Dita Gohilwad Titans were restricted to 137 in 19.5 overs. For Anmol Kings Halar, Aditya Jadeja and Krains Fuletra were the pick of the bowlers. While Fuletra took 3-22 in 4 overs, Jadeja picked 3/29 in 3 overs.

Jaydev Unadkat (1-24), Satyam Khamrai (1-17) and Parshwaraj Rana (1-17) grabbed one wicket each. Chasing a target of 138 on the board, Smitraj Zala and Tarang Gohel opened the innings for Anmol Kings Halar. Zala could only manage to add 2 runs in 5 balls. Gohel went on to make 28 in 13 balls.

Siddhant Rana again played a sensible knock as he scored 50 in 39 balls. No other batter could reach the double figure mark. The next best score was by Aditya jadeja, who scored 9 in 13 balls. They got all out for 125 at the end of 20 over. Prithvi Shaw Slams 34-Ball 75 To Hand North Mumbai Panthers Win Over Suryakumar Yadav’s Triumph Knights Mumbai North East in T20 Mumbai League 2025.

For Dita Gohilwad Titans, Hiten Kanbi was the standout bowler who took 3-23 in 4 overs Kwinsh Padaliya (2-37) and Dharmaditya Gohil(2-27) picked two wickets each. Sammar Gajjar (1-9) and Aditya Rathore (1-28) grabbed one wicket each in the innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 12:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).