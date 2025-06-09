Rapper Badshah, known for hits like "Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai", "Kar Gayi Chull" and "Mercy", recently found himself embroiled in major controversy after he made a bold comment about Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa. The matter began after he took to X (formerly X) and shared a simple post where he wrote Dua Lipa with a red heart emoji. However, things took an ugly turn after Badshah's cheeky response to a fan asking about a possible collaboration between the two, in which he wrote, "Id rather make babies with her bro." The comment quickly went viral, sparking online backlash with netizens expressing their anger over it. Badshah Faces Legal Trouble Over Unpaid Dues for ‘Baawla’ Track; Lawsuit Filed in Karnal District Court.

The remark drew heavy backlash online, with many calling it inappropriate and shameful. After receiving the criticism, the rapper shared another post defending himself and clarifying his intentions. However, this only made things worse, with netizens once again slamming him for trying to justify his actions. Amid the controversy, Badshah's longtime rival Yo Yo Honey Singh also took a dig at him over the recent incident.

Where It All Started

Are you making a track with her bhai ? 🤩🤯 — INNOCENT EVIL ⁶𓅓 (@raju_innocentev) June 5, 2025

What Did Badshah Say About Dua Lipa?

In a post on X on June 6, Badshah expressed his admiration and love for pop star Dua Lipa and wrote, "Dua Lipa (red heart)". Commenting under the post, a fan asked, "Are you making a track with her bhai?" to which he replied, "I'd rather make babies with her bro." This remark drew heavy criticism online. Slamming Badshah, a user wrote, "bhai, sharm hai ki nahi thodi? (do you have some shame?), while another commented, "Bollywood never fails to disgust you, cheapo!".

Netizens React to Badshah’s Viral Remark About ‘Having Babies’ With Dua Lipa

weight ke sath brain bhi loss hogaya iska — Ansh (@Pvt_insaann) June 6, 2025

A User Called It Sexual Harassment

That's sexual Harassment , do you even read what you Tweet — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 8, 2025

Yo Yo Fans Will Understand This Statement

Rolls Royce aur nano mein farq hota hai — deepradadiya (@deepradadiya04) June 7, 2025

‘Bhai, Sharam Hai Ki Nahi Thodi?’

bhai, sharam hai ki nahi thodi? — Ansh Agarwal 👨🏽‍🚀 (@bigansh) June 7, 2025

Another User Said

Bollywood never fails to disgust you!! Cheapo!! https://t.co/IoR6hwVpE4 — Small-Town Girl (@political_hawk8) June 8, 2025

Badshah Defends His Dua Lipa Remark After Backlash

Following the online outrage over his inappropriate comment about Dua Lipa, Badshah responded with another tweet. He wrote, "I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai." This further fueled the social media storm, and netizens once again lashed out at the rapper for his mindset. A user wrote, "This is soo creepy actually" while another commented, "You’re Not Being Deep, Bro. You’re Just Loudly Broadcasting That You Don’t Understand Consent, Respect, Or Basic Human Decency."

Netizens Bash Badshah for Defending His Remark

You’re Not Being Deep, Bro. You’re Just Loudly Broadcasting That You Don’t Understand Consent, Respect, Or Basic Human Decency. — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) June 7, 2025

User Calls Him Out for Trying To Cover Up the Mess

Bhai ab cover up rehne do dekha nahi jaega humse itna ghatiya cover up na badshah na — Amaan Shamim (@amaan_shamim) June 8, 2025

‘This Is So Creepy’

This is so creepy actually — Athena🎀 (@Satan_shewolf) June 8, 2025

Not just netizens but even Badshah's longtime rival singer-songwriter Yo Yo Honey Singh reportedly took a cheeky dig at him for defending the statement. Honey Singh commented under a social media post about Badshah's justification and wrote, "Genius" with laughing and clapping emojis. Honey Singh Makes Sarcastic Remark at Badshah and Reignites Feud With the ‘Indian Idol 15’ Judge.

Honey Singh Reacts to Badshah’s Clarification Over Dua Lipa Comment

On the professional front, Badshah is gearing up for The Unfinished Tour in the US. The tour will kick off in Virginia on September 5, 2025 and conclude in Chicago on September 20, 2025.

