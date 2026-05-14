Business News | EU Includes India in Revised List for Aquaculture Exports; Bloc Remains 3rd Largest Market for Indian Seafood

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The European Union has included India in its revised draft list published on May 12, allowing continued export of aquaculture products to the EU market from September 2026.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the inclusion is significant for India's seafood exports as the EU remains one of the key destinations for Indian marine products and emerged as the third-largest market during 2025-26, accounting for 18.94 per cent of total export value at USD 1.593 billion. Exports to the region rose 41.45 per cent in value and 38.29 per cent in quantity over 2024-25, with farmed shrimp accounting for the major share.

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The revised list addresses concerns after India was not included in the earlier Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/2598 issued on October 4, 2024, which had excluded India from the list of countries authorised to export products of animal origin intended for human consumption to the EU from September 2026.

The inclusion follows compliance measures undertaken by India in line with European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2023/905, which requires exporting countries to ensure that animals and animal products exported to the EU are free from the use of certain antimicrobial medicinal products.

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The European Commission said in its communication dated May 12 that the updated list includes countries that have "demonstrated compliance with EU restrictions on antimicrobial use in food-producing animals and have provided the necessary guarantees and assurances under EU regulations."

The development is expected to ensure uninterrupted exports of Indian aquaculture products to the EU market beyond September 2026, once the revised regulation is formally adopted.

It also reflects efforts undertaken by the Department of Commerce and associated agencies including Marine Products Export Development Authority and Export Inspection Council to strengthen regulatory compliance.

According to the ministry, initiatives such as the National Residue Control Programme, post-harvest testing, surveillance systems for banned antibiotics and stakeholder training programmes have strengthened India's food safety and residue monitoring framework.

The proposed inclusion is being seen as a result of continued technical engagement and regulatory cooperation between India and the EU. (ANI)

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