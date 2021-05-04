Columbus (Ohio) [United States]/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everest Technologies, an IT services provider specializing in retail and supply chain solutions today announced its supply chain partnership with Korber.

Everest Technologies will be focusing its expertise on implementing Korber's Warehouse Management System (WMS) solutions, empowering businesses to optimize and adapt the solutions to fit their unique needs. Everest's new portfolio of Korber WMS services will include full implementations, specific enhancements for operational improvements, day-to-day maintenance, 24x7 support and quality assurance, and testing.

Using Everest's vast experience and supply chain expertise, businesses will leverage the enormous advantages of the supply chain software solutions of Korber.

"We are very excited to partner with Korber," said Vineet Arya, President, Everest Technologies. "Efficient warehouse management systems are critical for both small and large enterprises. With Korber, we will be able to provide optimized and scalable supply chain solutions to our clients. With its decades of experience in warehouse management systems, Korber has proven that it's one of the best in the industry, offering quality support and customer success service."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)