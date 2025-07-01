BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1: ADROSONIC is proud to have been recognised as a 'Highly Commended' company at the London Market Forums Awards 2025, a testament to its commitment to innovation, customer success and industry transformation.

The awards evening brought together leaders who are shaping the future of the London Market. ADROSONIC is honoured to stand alongside Tom Downs, COO at Aventum, on his well-earned win, Elliot Arazi, Business Innovation Architect at Inigo, for his impactful nomination and Paul Richmond, Head of Customer Success at Novidea, on his richly deserved recognition.

ADROSONIC extends its sincere thanks to Roger Oldham, Founder & CEO of LMF, for creating a platform that continues to champion collaboration, leadership and meaningful progress across the market.

Adding to this moment of pride, ADROSONIC's Founder, MD & CEO, Mayank, has been honoured with the Times Leadership Award 2025 under the 'Visionary Entrepreneur' category by the Times of India Group. This award reflects his strategic foresight and the company's dedication to delivering measurable value to its clients.

Mayank commented, "This one is for our visionary initiative on industry-academia collaboration and for setting up an innovation lab which is unique. The other factor mentioned is to recognise our organic growth without any funding and debt."

Further strengthening ADROSONIC's commitment to excellence, Sonal, Co-Founder, COO, ADROSONIC has been honoured with the Pratishtha Award 2025, recognising her outstanding contributions and leadership in driving innovation and impact.

These recognitions are more than accolades -- they affirm ADROSONIC's mission to empower stakeholders and customers alike, drive innovation and build enduring partnerships. With every milestone, ADROSONIC strengthens its resolve to deliver transformative outcomes for its customers.

