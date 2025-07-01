India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been a workhorse for the national cricket team since 2024, bowling over 400-odd overs in the format, where other bowlers have played second fiddle in home and away conditions. The rise of Bumrah has ensured India have performed better in SENA countries, making the former captain a marquee player for opposition teams to target, which has been a tough ask as seen in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. Bumrah managed to claim his 12th five-wicket haul in IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, but also displayed a bit of fatigue in the final few days of the contest, making his availability for the remaining series a concern. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Birmingham.

Ahead of the series, Bumrah's participation in all five Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 was in doubt, owing to the bowlers' workload management, having recently recovered from a back injury. The team management under Gautam Gambhir and Bumrah himself have maintained that the ace pacer will likely play three Tests out of five. On the eve of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, let us read if Jasprit Bumrah plays in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy match below.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025?

Bumrah participated in India's first training session over the weekend, which dulled rumours about the players' availability for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. However, with 48 hours before the India vs England Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 second match, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate asserted that Bumrah is available for selection, but with a catch. IND vs ENG 2025: Wait for Jofra Archer Continues As England Announce Unchanged Playing XI for Second Test Against India.

Doeschate confirmed that Bumrah's selection in India's playing XI will be confirmed just before the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 toss on July 2, with the bowler bowling just three overs during the training session on Monday (June 30).

Arshdeep Singh is expected to get his maiden Test cap, in case Bumrah is indeed rested from the XI of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 at Edgbaston.

