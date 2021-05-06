Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir):With summer temperatures rising, the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is offering customers a chance to shop for Haier AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,550. Buyers will also get assured cashback vouchers up to Rs. 4,500 upon purchase.

Haier ACs come in different types, such as window AC, split AC and inverter split AC, and Haier also offers AC units with different capacities. The ACs offer the dual benefit of advanced cooling technology on affordable price-range. Backed by some unique features like self-cleaning inverter technology (SCIT), voice-enabled features and build-in UV light that kills airborne hazards and delivers healthy air to the surroundings- Haier AC is a top-choice for those looking to purchase a new air conditioner.

Some of the best-selling Haier air conditioners on the EMI Store with their starting EMIs are mentioned below:

1. Haier 1.5 Ton 5-Star Split AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,100

2. Haier 1 Ton 3-Star Split AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 1,550

3. Haier 1.5 Ton 5-Star window AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,334

4. Haier 1 Ton 3-Star window AC on No Cost EMIs starting Rs 2,084

By shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, customers can browse from a wide range of cooling appliances and purchase their preferred Haier AC on zero down payment and No Cost EMIs. They will further get cashback vouchers up to Rs. 1,500, mobile recharge vouchers up to Rs. 1,500 and electricity bill vouchers up to Rs. 1,500.

One can shop safely from their home without worrying about stepping out. With its unique network of over 1 lakh+ partner stores, the EMI Store manages to deliver products within 24-hours. Customers can shop easily on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and choose convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.

Shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is an easy 4-step process:

1. Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using registered mobile number.

2. Choose the product to be purchased and select the preferable EMI tenor. Proceed to checkout.

3. Customers need to enter their shipping address and click on 'Generate OTP'. Enter the OTP received on registered mobile number and click on submit.

4. A confirmation of purchase will be sent registered mobile number. Ordered item will be delivered on the same day. For select products, customers can also request a doorstep demo of purchased items.

This cashback offer is a limited period deal valid till 15th May 2021. Customers can shop online from cities like Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace, that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, please visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

