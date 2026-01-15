New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): India is on track to cross USD 850 billion in total exports for the current financial year (FY 2025-26), driven by steady performance in both merchandise and services despite a challenging global economic climate.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal told reporters on Thursday that he is confident of India's trade trajectory. "We are going to cross USD 850 billion of export in the current financial year. There has been a positive movement in our export growth. We have maintained the positive territory."

The latest trade data for the April-December period underscores this optimistic outlook. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, India's overall exports (Merchandise + Services) reached USD 634.26 billion, a significant jump from the USD 607.93 billion recorded during the same period last year--marking a growth of 4.33%.

In December 2025 specifically, merchandise exports showed a resilient uptick with USD 38.51 billion in December 2025 as compared to USD 37.80 billion in December 2024, a growth of 1.86%.

While exports are climbing, imports have also seen an upward trend, leading to a widening of the trade deficit, which stood at USD 96.58 billion for the April-December period, compared to USD 88.43 billion last year.

In exports, the services sector remained the strongest performer with a growth rate of 6.46 per cent and merchandise managed a steady 2.44 per cent growth.

India's total exports had touched an all-time high of USD 824.9 billion in financial year 2024-25. This marked a yearly growth of 6.01 per cent over USD 778.1 billion exports in 2023-24, setting a new annual milestone.

The 2024-25 exports exceeded the initial anticipation of USD 800 billion. (ANI)

