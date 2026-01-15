The official logo of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) (Photo Credits: official website)

New Delhi, January 15: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the SSC GD 2025 final result, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of candidates who appeared for the recruitment process. Applicants who cleared the written examination and subsequent selection stages can now check their final scores on the official website ssc.gov.in.

However, many candidates are currently facing difficulty accessing the SSC GD 2025 result PDF, as the link on the SSC website is showing a technical error. Officials are expected to resolve the issue shortly. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for updates and try accessing the PDF during non-peak hours. SOF NSO 2025-26 Results Out At results.sofworld.org, Know How To Download Scorecard.

How to Check SSC GD 2025 Final Result

Candidates can follow these steps once the PDF becomes accessible:

1. Visit ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the “Result” tab on the homepage

3. Select the “Constable-GD” option

4. Click on SSC GD 2025 Final Result link

5. Open the PDF and use Ctrl + F to search your roll number or name

6. Download and save the PDF for future reference

SSC GD 2025 Recruitment Details

This year, the SSC GD recruitment drive aims to fill 53,690 Constable (GD) vacancies across major central armed police forces including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, Assam Rifles, SSF, and NCB.

The selection process included Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), Review Medical Examination (RME), and Document Verification (DV). IBPS PO and SO Final Results 2025 Out at ibps.in; Get Direct Links and Know Steps To View Integrated Scores of Online Mains Examination and Interview Round.

The SSC GD examination is one of the largest recruitment drives in India, offering candidates a prestigious opportunity to serve in the nation’s security forces. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official SSC website for the corrected PDF link and further instructions.

