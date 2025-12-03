SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: Expert Ayurveda has announced the launch of a new non-transplant treatment protocol for the management of liver cirrhosis. The initiative marks a key development in expanding non-surgical options for individuals dealing with long-term liver-related complications. The centre states that the protocol introduces an alternative pathway for patients who may not be eligible for or willing to undergo transplant procedures.

To complement this announcement, the centre explains that the approach is closely aligned with core principles of Liver Cirrhosis Treatment in Ayurveda. This includes restoring digestive balance, reducing oxidative stress, supporting hepatocellular function, and providing holistic, long-term care. The protocol is designed to offer sustained management for patients seeking non-surgical, integrative solutions.

The newly introduced protocol has been developed under the guidance of Dr. Paresh J. Thakkar. It combines classical Ayurvedic procedures with structured diagnostic monitoring to help track disease progression. The centre reports that the approach is designed to slow further liver damage, manage complications linked to fibrosis, and support functional stability in chronic cases.

Liver cirrhosis is widely recognised as a chronic and progressive condition that often requires sustained management. Conventional methods may include repeated interventions or transplantation in advanced stages. Expert Ayurveda's protocol integrates Ayurvedic treatment modules with ongoing medical evaluation to address oxidative stress, fibrosis progression, viral triggers, metabolic irregularities and other underlying contributors to declining liver health. Treatment plans are prepared according to clinical status, with an emphasis on long-term monitoring.

The centre cites several case-based observations from patients who have undergone this protocol. One case referenced is that of Dhirubhai "Dhiru" Suthar, who had been diagnosed with advanced liver-related complications. According to the clinic's internal records, the patient showed clinical improvement over the course of treatment and continued to maintain stable health thereafter. These observations form part of the centre's ongoing patient documentation and are used to review treatment outcomes. No external clinical or financial data is referenced.

Expert Ayurveda states that the operational framework of the protocol includes regular assessments, correlation with diagnostic findings, and periodic follow-ups to evaluate progress. Each treatment plan is prepared based on medical history, stage of liver damage, current symptoms and ongoing response to therapy.

Consultations for this protocol are available at the clinic's Ahmedabad centre. The organisation also provides online consultations for national and international patients who require remote access or long-term guidance. This arrangement allows patients to receive continuous monitoring and regular reviews without travel-related limitations.

