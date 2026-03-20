PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: "Faces of Change" is a special feature dedicated to celebrating inspiring individuals who are driving meaningful transformation across industries. This initiative invites entrepreneurs, founders, professionals, and change-makers to share their unique journeys, highlighting their vision, challenges, and impact. Through concise profiles, the feature aims to showcase stories of innovation, resilience, and leadership that are shaping the future. Each participant represents a voice of progress, contributing to a collective narrative of growth and positive change. By bringing these journeys to the forefront, "Faces of Change" creates a platform to recognize influential personalities and inspire others who aspire to make a difference in their respective fields.

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Jovita Mascarenhas, Co-Founder, Bartisans Jovita Mascarenhas is the Co-founder of Bartisans , a premium drink brand engineered for speed, consistency, and taste. After Shark Tank India Season 3, Bartisans grew across D2C and quick commerce, while staying anchored to its core promise: real ingredients and hospitality-quality outcomes at home. Jovita is a hands-on operator who leads brand, product, marketing, and execution, with a reputation for clarity, high standards, and building consumer trust through details. She is an alumna of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women (2020). Bartisans was also recognised among Nykaa x LBB's Top 25 Emerging Brands (2023) and YourStory's Top 100 Challenger Brands.

Piyush Mishra, Founder & CEO, AdhicinePiyush Mishra is a serial entrepreneur and technology leader with over a decade of experience building and scaling startups across India, Singapore, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.With deep expertise in product management, agile development, and business growth, he has founded multiple ventures including Buildnetic, a global IT services company, and DigiConnekt, a digital marketing platform, consistently demonstrating an ability to identify market gaps and deliver technology driven solutions across diverse geographies.As Founder and CEO of Adhicine, Piyush is transforming how people manage medication in the UK. Adhicine's smart connected pill box and companion software helps patients, families, and care providers stay on top of complex medication routines through timely reminders, dose tracking, and caregiver visibility, with strong momentum toward adoption within NHS care pathways.

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Sridhar Seshadri, Co-Founder, GolfGPTSridhar Seshadri, serial entrepreneur, government policy advisor, and technology strategist, is bringing artificial intelligence into the world of golf through GolfGPT. His vision is to make golf easier to understand and more engaging for players and fans across India. GolfGPT introduces real-time AI-powered commentary that explains shots, strategies, and even the complex rules of golf in simple language. The platform is also being developed to help players understand their posture and swing better, making learning the game easier for beginners. By blending technology with sport, Sridhar aims to open golf to a wider audience and build a smarter, more interactive experience around the game.

Shreeram Iyer, Senior Partner, Vera Business ConsultingShreeram Iyer, Senior Partner at Vera Business Consulting, is helping governments convert policy vision into measurable outcomes on the ground. Positioned as a strategic advisory firm similar to leading global consulting organizations, Vera works closely with the Chief Minister's think tanks and government departments to improve policy execution and governance delivery. Through its Vision Management Units (VMUs), the firm supports administrations in planning, monitoring, and accelerating large public initiatives using data insights and structured management frameworks. By combining policy understanding with modern governance tools, Shreeram and the Vera team aim to strengthen institutional decision-making and ensure that government programs translate into visible benefits for citizens in a transparent, accountable, and results-driven manner.

Suman Balabommu, CEO & Founder, ReNote AISuman Balabommu, CEO and Founder of ReNote AI, is reimagining the future of human-AI interaction through a device philosophy reminiscent of Apple's pursuit of simplicity and perfection. At the heart of his vision is GPTPen -- an intelligent writing instrument that seamlessly blends handwriting, artificial intelligence, and digital cognition. Designed to bridge the gap between analog creativity and AI intelligence, GPTPen transforms handwritten thoughts into structured digital knowledge in real time. By combining precision hardware design with powerful language models, ReNote AI aims to create tools that feel natural yet profoundly intelligent. Suman's mission is to empower creators, students, and professionals with technology that augments thinking without interrupting the human flow of ideas.

Subhankar Banerjee, Founder, Seven Sense Communications: Public Relations AgencySubhankar Banerjee is an Indian public relations professional and entrepreneur based in Guwahati, Assam. He is the Founder of Seven Sense Communications, a PR and Marketing agency known for delivering impactful strategic communication campaigns across regional and national platforms.With expertise in corporate communication, crisis management, film and sports publicity, and CSR initiatives, he has helped brands and organizations build strong public narratives and media presence.Subhankar also serves as the Chairperson of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), Guwahati Chapter, actively contributing to the growth of the PR industry in the region. Through his leadership and communication expertise, he continues to shape meaningful brand stories and influence strategic public engagement.Subhankar Banerjee has also conducted many workshops in the field of PR and Digital Media in Colleges, Universities, Government institutions across Northeast India. He is also a popular Film Promotional Strategists in the Assamese film industry.

Gaurav Gandhi, Co-Founder, GolfCodeGaurav Gandhi, Co-Founder of GolfCode, is working to modernize golf in India by bringing technology closer to the game. GolfCode focuses on helping players track their performance, scores, and improvement through simple digital tools. The platform aims to make tournaments, coaching, and player progress more structured and transparent. Gaurav believes that technology can help golfers of all levels understand their game better and stay more connected with the sport. Through GolfCode, he is helping create a new ecosystem where golf becomes more accessible, measurable, and engaging for a growing community of players across India.

Tanisha Matta, Founder, Folklore CommunicationsTanisha Matta is the Founder of Folklore Communications, a boutique PR and brand communications agency working with fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. Through services spanning media relations, influencer collaborations, talent management, and strategic brand partnerships, the agency focuses on helping emerging labels and entrepreneurs build meaningful visibility within the industry. With a strong belief in the power of storytelling and thoughtful brand positioning, Tanisha works closely with brands to shape authentic narratives and industry connections. Among her notable milestones is supporting a client's journey to showcase at London Fashion Week, reflecting her growing role in helping Indian brands access international fashion platforms.

Varun Mishra, Founder & CTO, AdhicineVarun Mishra is a seasoned Cloud Architect and infrastructure specialist with over 20 years of experience across e-commerce, financial, and telecommunications sectors, delivering large scale solutions across APAC, EMEA, and AMER regions.Having held senior roles at LinkedIn, Lazada Group, SunGard Financial Systems, and HCL Technologies, he brings extensive expertise in cloud architecture, AWS, CI/CD pipelines, and hardware-software integration across global markets.As Founder and CTO of Adhicine, Varun oversees the technical development of the company's smart pill box device and its companion software platform. His strong infrastructure background ensures Adhicine delivers a secure, reliable, and scalable solution that connects patients, caregivers, and clinicians, making medication adherence smarter and more effective for everyone involved.

Mayank Jain, Founder, EZHomzMayank, Founder of EZHomz, has always believed that a home should feel effortless to live in. What started as a small step into technology has slowly grown into something more thoughtful--creating spaces that are simple, comfortable, and easy to experience. Instead of chasing scale, he has focused on meaningful projects and collaborations, shaping premium homes across India. With EZHomz now valued at around ₹100 crore, Mayank is looking at the future with a clear idea: homes shouldn't feel complicated; they should just work in a way that fits into everyday life.

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