Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) will return to India for the second time this year on a visit led by Juhi Naithani, Assistant Director of International Business Investment.

Since 2004, FCEDA has had a presence in India and has served as a go-to resource for companies interested in expanding into the U.S. market. This FCEDA India trip will include visits to New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Pune in November 2022.

"Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is thrilled to return with an enthusiasm to match that of Indian tech companies looking to expand into the U.S.," said Naithani. "We are especially pleased that several executives from Fairfax County companies are able to join us during this trip to share their success stories."

November 2-4 - FCEDA in New Delhi

Naithani will meet with Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Jonathan Heimer at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, and with Invest India staff. She will also hold one-on-one meetings with local tech companies.

November 7-9 - FCEDA in Hyderabad

Naithani will visit the headquarters and manufacturing facility of Granules India, which bases its U.S. operations, Granules USA, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

FCEDA India will host a networking high tea for local tech businesses with an information session on international business expansion opportunities. This event will feature Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson as a keynote speaker and a case study presentation by Chairman and Managing Director of Granules India Dr Krishna Prasad Chigurupati.

FCEDA India will host a panel discussion on trends, opportunities and immigration considerations when expanding operations to the United States. Supported by the U.S. Commercial Service and sponsored by the World Trade Center Shamshabad and Davies & Associates immigration attorneys, the panel will be moderated by Naithani and includes:

Fairfax County-based Navitas CEO Srini Bayireddy;

Fairfax County-based Kellton Tech President Niranjan Chintam; and

London-based Davies & Associates owner and Managing Director Mark Davies.

November 10-11 - FCEDA in Pune

FCEDA India is sponsoring an information session at TiE CON Pune, Tie Pune chapter's flagship event and conference. Titled "America's Most Livable Tech Hub," the session will feature information about business and community in Fairfax County, Virginia. In addition to Naithani, speakers will include:

Founder and Executive Chair of Fairfax County-based Harmonia Holdings Pallabi Saboo;

Fairfax County-based CGI Senior Vice President in Bengaluru, Karnataka Ashok Chaturvedula; and

FCEDA India office representative Dev Malik.

Why Fairfax County, Virginia?

Nearly 30 Indian companies, including some of the largest names in tech, are already part of the dynamic and diverse business community of Fairfax County, Virginia, located just minutes from Washington, D.C. Along with its eastern time zone, in line with both New York and Toronto, Fairfax County offers direct links to global markets through Washington Dulles International Airport, which serves hundreds of international destinations, including a direct flight to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

Fairfax County's business community features 9 Fortune 500 headquarters, leading government contractors, a mix of more than 8,800 technology businesses such as Amazon and Google, and global headquarters for outstanding companies such as Hilton, Mars, Airbus and General Dynamics.

Along with its strength in government and defense technology, Fairfax County's diverse ecosystem is evident in the cluster of cybersecurity, communications, financial and healthcare companies based in the region. Indian companies that have already selected Fairfax County as their home of choice include Tata Communications, Hexaware, HCL and Granules Pharmaceuticals.

For more information on the unparalleled opportunities that Fairfax has to offer to Indian companies considering expansion to the U.S., visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org.

