Afghanistan is set to face Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 Group 1 clash on Friday, October 28. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Afghan bowling attack will have a tough challenge to face in this game against an in-form Irish top order in Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker. Ahead of this match, we bring to you the IRE vs AFG head-to-head, Likely X1s and other details you need to know. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

Afghanistan was handed a heavy defeat by England in their first game of the campaign. Their last game against New Zealand was washed out by rain and it helped them register the first point on the table. For the Afghans, the challenge will be to adapt to the Australian conditions quickly and set up a competitive total to bring their potent spin attack into play against an Ireland side not used to playing quality spin bowling. Ireland will be much more confident as they produced all-round performance to beat England in their last game.

AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast:

The games will be telecasted live by Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune in to Star Sports channels to watch the game on TV while the live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

AFG vs IRE Head-to-Head Record in T20Is

Both teams faced each other 23 times off which Ireland was able to win only 7 while Afghanistan has won 16. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Key Players

Fionn Hand (IRE) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) Rashid Khan (AFG) Paul Stirling (IRE) Rashid Khan (AFG)

AFG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 Likely Playing XI

AFG Likely Playing 11: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

IRE Likely Playing 11: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delaney, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Josh Little

