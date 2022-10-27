The clock is ticking really fast! We are soon going to change the calendar year. After a month filled with pious festivities and holidays, the eleventh and penultimate month of the year, November, has reserved statehood days, auspicious occasions and events of national and global interest. According to the traditional Hindu Calendar, Kartika and Agrahayana are the lunar months corresponding to November. We have curated a complete November 2022 calendar that has listed some major holy festivals and gazetted public holidays. The month begins with some regional events commemorating the foundation of many Indian states. November 1 will be celebrated as the foundation day of seven regions of India, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh and two union territories Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi, Haryana Day, Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava, Punjab Day, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Day – India Celebrates Formation of 7 States.

The land of India celebrates some diverse festivals which have ancient significance. The second last month of the year will begin with Mathura, Vrindavan and other Braj areas celebrating their important observance of Gopashtami on Tuesday, November 1. Then comes the event when Satya Yuga began, which is called the occasion of Akshaya Navami. This day falls on November 2. The exact date marks West Bengal's significant festival, Goddess Jagaddhatri Puja. Panchang has Prabodhini Ekadashi and Kansa Vadha day, followed by these holy events. Then we have Tulasi Vivah on November 5. Given below is the listicle which has the days and dates of all the major events falling in November 2022.

November 2022 Holidays Calendar

Date Day Festival 1 Nov Tuesday Gopashtami, Foundation Day of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry, World Vegan Day and All Saints’ Day 2 Nov Wednesday Jagaddhatri Puja, Akshaya Navami 3 Nov Thursday Kansa Vadh 4 Nov Friday Prabodhini Ekadashi Vrat 5 Nov Saturday Tulasi Vivah 6 Nov Sunday Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 7 Nov Monday Dev Deepawali 8 Nov Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti, Lunar Eclipse 9 Nov Wednesday National Legal Services Day 11 Nov Friday National Education Day 14 Nov Monday Pt. Nehru Jayanti, Children's Day 16 Nov Wednesday Kalabhairav Jayanti, Vrishchika Sankranti 17 Nov Thursday Mandalakala Begins 19 Nov Saturday International Men’s Day 20 Nov Sunday Utpanna Ekadashi 26 Nov Saturday Constitution Day or Law Day 28 Nov Monday Vivah Panchami 30 Nov Wednesday St. Andrews Day

Bank Holidays For November 2022

Date Day Festival/Event State 1 Nov Tuesday Kut, Puducherry Liberation Day, Haryana Day, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi Kut, Puducherry Liberation, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala 8 Nov Tuesday Karthika Purnima, Guru Nanak Jayanti Karthik Purnima - Orissa, Telengana, Guru Nanak Jayanti and Many states 23 Nov Wednesday Seng Kut Snem Meghalaya 28 Nov Monday Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Punjab, Other states

According to the RBI directive, India's private and public sector banks have their off days on the second and fourth Saturdays of any month. Along with these pious events, November has occupied many global observances, which are celebrated annually on the same date. From World Pneumonia Day to World Kindness Day and International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, it's time to delve into our past, which we celebrate in the present.

