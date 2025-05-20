PNN

New Delhi [India], May 20: Bollywood Friday has unveiled its latest music video titled "Aukhat", a hard-hitting and emotionally charged track that is already making waves across digital platforms. The song is sung by Shankar Sahani and was officially released on Go Video. Backed by the creative vision of director Faiz Qureshi and producers Faiz Qureshi and Zeenat Kureshi, Aukhat delivers a strong message about self-respect and inner strength.

The music video features a talented cast including Shankar Sahani, Zeenat Kureshi, Ankeey Sethi, and Rustam Ansari. Each artist plays a unique role in telling a story that speaks to modern-day struggles, dignity, and personal value. Zeenat Kureshi shines with a compelling screen presence, while Sahani's expressive vocals take the song to another level of emotional depth.

Director Faiz Qureshi has once again proven his flair for powerful storytelling. His direction blends strong visuals with intense drama, helping the audience connect to the core theme of the song. The video unfolds like a short cinematic piece, showing how individuals rise above challenges and assert their true "aukhat" - or worth - in society.

The musical composition is both soulful and impactful, creating the right atmosphere for a song that aims to inspire and empower. Shankar Sahani's vocal performance adds weight to the lyrics, delivering every line with emotion and clarity. The background score and editing are crisp, enhancing the overall visual experience.

Bollywood Friday, as the presenting platform, continues its mission to promote bold, original content that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds. With Aukhat, the label has taken another step forward in spotlighting stories that matter -- especially those centered on personal growth, respect, and identity.

The joint efforts of Faiz Qureshi and Zeenat Kureshi in production show a strong commitment to quality and meaningful entertainment. Their collaboration brings together fresh talent, experienced voices, and a story that leaves a lasting impression.

Aukhat is now streaming on Go Video and is expected to gain more traction in the coming days. With its relevant message and compelling visuals, the song is not just another release -- it's a statement about knowing your worth.

