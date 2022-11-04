New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/PNN): Selfless dedication toward duty and commendable abilities to serve humanity through their skills make doctors a true form of God.

Today, Fame Finders has declared the names of the top 20 healthcare experts in 2022 who have marked their presence in the industry through their knowledge, tireless efforts, and abilities to save millions of lives.

1. ROHINI PUNDE - Fitness Coach

Realizing the importance to live a healthy lifestyle, she decided to follow her passion and joined K11 Fitness Academy and making it her full time profession as a fitness coach.

In 2017, she started running and connected with like-minded runners. Running 3 days a week helps her to achieve her goal of building up Cardiovascular Endurance. She is Having a few Medals under her belt.

She is currently Heading the Women's Coaching Team at Alpha Coach Mumbai, a fitness app for online coaching & counselling.

2. Dr. PARIN SOMANI - Physical/Mental Healthcare Expert

She has delivered 256+ talks, including physical/mental health, and educates 100,000+ people globally. She has been invited as a special guest to the Shining Rays Ms. India cancer warrior event, where she delivered a motivational speech to commemorate and inspire cancer survivors competing in the beauty pageant.

She visits hospital wards to give inspirational talks to the cancer patients. Further more she also helps people with disabilities towards cultivating positive mental health by being a source of inspiration. Her healthcare expertise motivates individuals with fatal/ non-fatal illnesses at hospitals/ large events.

3. Dr. RENUKA DESAI - Naturopath & a Holistic Healer

Dr. Renuka Desai is a Naturopath & a Holistic Healer. She practices Modalities like Quantum, MunayKi, Sound, InnerChild, and Reiki.

She is the Founder & Director of "Aarth Aarogya", the LifeStyle Clinic. She is President of the Health Department of the International Human Rights, West Zone. National Secretary, TWU. Mumbai Chapter Head, PYP

Additionally, she does Frequency Healing for Specially Abled Children, practices Electro Homeopathy, and Leaf Therapy.

4. Dr. OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA - Physician

DR OMKAR PRASAD BAIDYA, is a physician cum faculty in a medical college, in Kolkata, India. He completed his MBBS from RIMS, Imphal in 2009, and thereafter completed his MD degree in physiology from RIMS, Imphal in 2012. He joined the medical college as an assistant professor in 2016 and has published several papers on stroke biomarkers and other medical areas.

He has written books on moral philosophy, universal ethics, human virtues, human morality, and beyond, and also received the Rashtra Prerna award, Dr. BR Ambedkar national award, mahatma Gandhi Nobel peace award, Bharat Bhushan award, the best citizen of India award, Nelson Mandela peace award, etc.

5. Dr. POOJA ANAND SHARMA - Chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre

Dr. Pooja Anand Sharma is the Founder, Chairperson of Vishwas Healing Centre. Renowned Psychologist & Alternate Energy Healing Therapist. She believes in striking the problem with extraordinary solutions.

Almost 22 years working for mental health; integrated spirituality & sychology. Expertise are individual sessions, psychology and Energy Healing training. With 98% success rate of her organization, she commits providing best services.

6. SONIA DUPAK YOMGAM - Yoga Therapist and Instructor, Aerial yoga teacher.

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Sonia received her Master's in Yoga Instruction and Therapy. Currently working as a Yoga Instructor and Therapist for the last 5 years, she believes in the power of yoga and its importance in daily life. As a professional yoga practitioner, she actively helps her students understand that mental and spiritual health is as important as physical health for overall well-being of the self.

7. SARIKA MEHTA - Founder of HealthyHo

Sarika Mehta is the founder of "HealthyHo", a social initiative and internet channel on YouTube with 1 lac+ organic subscribers, 450+ videos, and 50+ health experts on the board. HealthyHo educates people with credible information and tips for early diagnosis from Health and Wellness experts.

In 5 years journey, the channel has connected more than 200 Cancer patients to the right doctors for treatment and 5000+ patients across India with doctors through online and offline consultations.

8. TAGE KANYA - Founder of 'CK Bliss "Health & Rhythm"

TAGE KANYA is a well-known healthcare entrepreneur from Arunachal Pradesh and the founder of 'CK Bliss "Health & Rhythm". The company provides services, including Zumba fitness, Yoga therapy for various chronic diseases, prenatal yoga, Aerial yoga, classical dance and music, summer camps and various other workshops.

The healthcare professional with double masters in Bharatnatyam and yoga therapy. Kanya is setting a new standard in the world of health sector and Art culture sector. Her company has impacted many lives in a positive way.

9. REENA BANPEL - Spiritual Therapist

Reena Banpel has been a spiritual therapist for a decade with a sole purpose to spread divine light & healing amongst the masses. She has passionately taught individuals the art of self-healing enabling them to find their divine purpose. Reena specializes in Reiki, Tera Mai, Seichem Reiki, Angel Card & Crystal healing and has crafted her own line of aromatic healing oils, herbs & salts assisting people in their transformational journey.

10. Dr. NEHA JAIN - Gynecologist and Obstetrician

Dr. Neha Jain is an esteemed gynecologist and obstetrician, infertility specialist, and endoscopic surgeon in Delhi. She is running her chain of clinics - Dr. Jain's Bliss and Bless women's health clinic, and is also the co-owner of South Delhi's one of fastest-growing labs, Dr. Jain's path lab, where all the facilities are provided under one roof with in-house physician and ultrasound services. She is a clinician, health educationist, and entrepreneur par excellence and has conducted several webinars and health camps at both national and international levels.

11. Dr. MEENU GABRANI - Homeopathy and Acupressure Practitioner

Meenu Gabrani is a medical practitioner of homeopathy and acupressure from Sonepat, Haryana. She is the owner of Sai Homeo Clinic, Joint Sec. Sarthi Trust, Medical head at Vishal Educational Trust. She has been in the medical field for 20 years and currently working at Gursharan Dass Charitable Hospital, Sonipat. She has contributed as a volunteer for Samaj Sewa Samiti and many other charitable trusts in organizing free medical camps for many years.

She has also been awarded for promoting safety against COVID-19 and her contribution to social services during the lockdown in 2020 from Mantri Charitable Trust.

12. Dr. RAMASUNDARAM - Founder of Innoram Biogenics

Dr. V.Ramasundaram is an Indian Businessman, having 40 years of rich experience in the marketing of pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Nutraceuticals, and Beauty care Cosmetics, in India and overseas. V.Ramasundaram is associated with leading Pharma Giants like Ranbaxy Group, Sun Pharma, Sun shine holdings (Sri lanka) Jhaver Group of Industries, and ETA (DUBAI).

INNORAM BIOGENICS, established in 2010, is a Global healthcare firm. The company deals in a wide range of Pharmaceutical products which are made of herbal ingredients.

13. HARPREET PASRICHA - Nutritionist

Nutritionist Harpreet Pasricha has been actively involved in the weight loss and wellness space for over 22 years. She designs special nutritional plans with functional foods for people suffering from lifestyle disorders like PCOS, diabetes, and other medical problems.

Dr. Harpreet Pasricha is the founder and director of Diet Dr. Clinic, a successful chain of franchisees across India that addresses individuals' weight loss goals and nutritional requirements with proven results.

14. MRIDUSMITA NEOG - Psychologist

Mridusmita Neog is currently working as a Psychologist and Psychotherapist in Guwahati, Assam. She is a registered Psychologist at World Health Organization (WHO) and has been honored with the Excellence and Leadership award in Health Care for Best Life Skill Development Coach and Psychologist in Guwahati from Golden Aim Awards 2020 and Women Excellence Achievement Award 2020 for excellence in Psychology.

15. Dr. ASHISH ANEJA - General Physician

Dr. Ashish Aneja is a general physician and Diabetologist with over 11 years of clinical experience. He has done diplomas and PG certifications in Diabetology under eminent hospitals and institutions. He is a member of various academic bodies and has attended 100+ conferences.

He has been honored with the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (GAPIO) LEADERSHIP AWARD 2017; 2018 & 2020 FOR his SOCIAL SERVICE & FREE Health Check-Up & Awareness CAMPS, a Letter of Appreciation from Kurukshetra Panorama & Science Centre 2018 & 2019, and Inspiring Indians Award 2022 by ARK Foundation, New Delhi.

16. MAIBAM ETEEN MEITEI - Founder of Eteen Computerized Eye Testing

Dr. Maibam Eteen Meitel has taken great responsibility for the welfare of the underprivileged by providing food items, hand sanitizers, face masks, and money during the lockdown of the recent pandemic. He is the proprietor of Eteen Computerized Eye Testing and Eye Care Centre Thoubat Bazar. He has been awarded the 6th Humanity Achievers Award 2021, Aacharya Devo Bhava Award 2021, and Prof. Dr. R Subhakrishna Memorial Award 2021 for being the best social warrior on covid-19 2022.

17. Dr PLABITA CHELLENG - Senior Consultant Pathologist at Suraksha Diagnostics

Plabita Chelleng MD Path, FAGE is a Senior Consultant Pathologist based in Guwahati Assam. She is associated with downtown hospital, a premier NABH and NABH hospital and Suraksha Diagnostics, a leading CAP accredited Eastern India's leading diagnostic chain.

She is also a member of Health Committee, North East Council ICC , Chief Functionary AMTC trust, Member Women's Forum Heart Care Society of Assam. She is also a Fashion enthusiast and Winner of SuperMom NE India IV title.

18. Dr. SHAIKH MOHAMMED TARIQ - City Nursing Home (Jaunpur)

Dr. Tariq is the founder of Ayush Doctors Associations and a Gold Medalist in Diabetes Care. He organizes Free Medical checkups, Free Medicines Distribution, and blood donation camps.

At a very young age, he has been honored for his commendable contribution to the field of medicine and for being an excellent doctor.

19. Dr. G. MANIGANDAN - Director of PM Medical Centre

Dr. G. Manigandan MD DNB (Internal Medicine) MNAMS F.Diab has more than ten years of experience in the field of medicine. He is a gold medallist in MD University exams. He is the founder and Director of PM Medical centre, which provides quality and ethical healthcare services at affordable prices. They also provide complete care for patients with Diabetes Mellitus, Diabetic foot infections and treat all medical problems.

20. SHRUTI BHARBHAYA - Mental Wellness Therapist

Shruti Barbhaya is a Mental Wellness Coach, psychotherapist, Sound Therapist, NLP & Gestalt Master Practitioner, and founder of Takshati Alchemy.

She started Takshati Alchemy to help people who struggle with relationships, single parenting, divorces, and daily life struggles. She also takes public workshops and corporate, school and college trainings too to help promote good mental health.

She aims to make people realise that life is to live and to be happy. Her determination has made her reach out to thousands of people who have attended her training and therapy and have successfully found a new way to live their life.

