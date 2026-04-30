Business News | Fere AI Raises USD 1.3M to Put a Self-Improving Trading Agent in Everyone's Hands

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 30: Fere AI (fereai.xyz) today announced $1.3 million in funding led by Ethereal Ventures, with participation from Galaxy Vision Hill and Kosmos Ventures.

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Fere is building the platform where autonomous AI agents manage your financial life. You describe what you want. The agent does the rest. It researches. It waits. It executes. It learns from every outcome. And it keeps running, around the clock, until you tell it to stop. Not tomorrow. Right now. At 3 a.m. On a Sunday.

The platform is live on digital asset markets today, operating across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, and Polymarket, with over 10 million autonomous agent actions processed. From real-time research and signal detection to on-chain trades and prediction market positioning, agents operate across the full lifecycle of a strategy.

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The Future of Finance Is AgenticThe world just figured out it wants AI that acts, not just answers. OpenClaw went viral because it could actually do things on your computer. Meta paid $2 billion for Manus because autonomous agents are the future of software. But neither was built for financial markets. They don't understand market microstructure, cross-venue liquidity, real-time sentiment, or how to manage risk across positions running for weeks.

Fere was built for exactly this. A self-improving agent framework designed from day one to operate in markets where speed, precision, and trust matter.

Users describe an outcome in plain language. "Buy SOL if it dips below 120 and sentiment is bullish." "Run a momentum strategy across trending assets on Base." "Monitor prediction markets and place a bet when the odds cross 70%." The agent handles everything. It researches. It waits. It executes. It adapts. And it keeps running until the strategy is complete.

You can set up recurring strategies that run on your schedule, automatically. You can deploy proven playbooks with a single click. You can point an agent at Polymarket and have it discover and act on prediction markets autonomously. Or have it scan sentiment across Twitter, Discord, Telegram, and Reddit, then execute when signals align. All of it works across venues, seamlessly, without you managing a single bridge or gas fee.

"The way most people interact with markets today is broken," said Akshaya Aron, Co-founder and CEO. "You're glued to a screen, bouncing between signal groups and trading venues, trying to catch something before it moves. That's not sustainable. We built Fere so you can describe what you want and go live your life. The agents do the rest."

Your Agent. Your Wallet. Your Rules.

Every agent on Fere comes with its own wallet. No browser extensions. No seed phrases to manage. No friction. You fund it, set your parameters, and the agent operates within those boundaries. Autonomously, across all markets.

This isn't a chatbot that gives you a to-do list. It's an agent that checks things off.

Want to run a strategy across five venues simultaneously? Done. Want an agent monitoring prediction markets and placing bets when odds hit a threshold you set? Done. Want it acting on what it finds across social and news sentiment? Done. All of it runs while you sleep, while you work, while you're doing anything else.

Every agent action is auditable and reproducible. You stay in control. Set parameters, define limits, review activity. The agents operate within those boundaries, and you can verify exactly what happened and why.

"People ask us what makes Fere different from other trading tools," said Pranav Prakash, Co-founder and CTO. "The answer is simple: other tools show you what's happening. Fere does something about it."

An Agent That Improves ItselfMost trading tools reset every time you open them. Fere remembers. And it gets better.

The agents maintain persistent memory. Your preferences, your risk tolerance, the research they've done, the trades they've made, how markets have shifted. But memory is just the foundation. What makes Fere fundamentally different is that agents are self-improving. Through reinforcement learning running continuously against live market environments, every outcome feeds back into the system. Strategies that work get reinforced. Strategies that don't get refined. The agent harness that wraps each workflow evolves based on real results, not simulated ones.

The agent that works for you next week is measurably sharper than the one that works for you today. Not because we shipped an update. Because it learned.

This is the fundamental difference between a tool and a teammate. Tools don't evolve. Fere does.

Why This Market, Why NowDigital assets are the first market where AI agents can truly operate independently. Agents can hold wallets, sign transactions, move capital across venues, and participate in markets without a human clicking "confirm" on every step. No other asset class offers that level of programmatic access today.

And no other domain gives a self-improving agent this density of real-time feedback. Markets that never close. Thousands of venues. Millions of signals from social, news, and on-chain data. Every trade, every market shift, every social signal becomes training data. Financial markets don't just let agents act. They let them evolve.

But this is the starting point, not the destination. The same agent framework that runs a momentum strategy across digital assets today can run a multi-asset portfolio across equities, commodities, and derivatives tomorrow. The backend is asset-class agnostic. What changes is endpoints and regulation. The intelligence layer, the self-improving harness, the persistent memory, the autonomous execution. That's universal.

Fere sits at the center of that convergence. Not as an experiment. As a product with 10 million agent actions behind it. Running millions of strategy experiments continuously. The infrastructure for what an autonomous hedge fund looks like in a world where agents do the work.

"We're starting where agents can operate with the most freedom and the fastest feedback loops," said Aron. "Digital assets are the proving ground. But we're building for every market. The future of finance isn't humans staring at dashboards. It's agents running strategies, improving themselves, and reporting back. That's what we're building toward."

Built by People Who've Been Doing This for a DecadeCo-founders Aron and Prakash have been building AI together since 2014. Over eleven years, three ventures, and successful exits. Their track record includes autonomous AI systems deployed at Fortune 100 companies in pharmaceutical manufacturing and industrial operations, long before the current wave made agents a household word.

"We started building AI when nobody was paying attention," said Prakash. "That decade of doing the hard, boring, mission-critical work. That's why Fere works the way it does. We know what it takes to ship AI you can trust with real stakes."

What's Next

The funding will accelerate the next generation of the platform. Deeper intelligence, broader market coverage, more powerful self-improving strategies, and an API for developers who want to build autonomous agents on top of what Fere has created.

"We built the platform we wished existed as traders ourselves," said Aron. "One where you don't have to choose between having a life and participating in markets. Just tell the agent what you want. It handles the rest. We're just getting started."

Try Fere at fereai.xyz | @fere_ai on X | Discord

About Fere AI

Fere AI is the platform where self-improving AI agents manage your financial life. Describe what you want. Agents with their own wallets research, execute, and evolve around the clock. Live today across digital asset markets and Polymarket, with the infrastructure to expand into every asset class. Over 10 million agent actions. Always on. Always learning.

Website: fereai.xyz | Docs: docs.fereai.xyz | Twitter: @fere_ai

About Ethereal Ventures

Ethereal Ventures is a founder-focused VC firm whose investments are based on a long-view of the evolving needs of global products and networks. The fund sees digital assets and decentralized networks as pivotal to this evolution and backs ambitious companies from the earliest stages. The team supports projects through every aspect of growth, from technical architecture, to collaborating on product, to onboarding initial clients and beyond. Ethereal Ventures seeks out projects and companies that address real hurdles in building economies of the future.

Website: etherealventures.com

About Galaxy Vision Hill

Galaxy Vision Hill is a digital asset investment platform within Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ: GLXY), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure.

Website: galaxy.com

About Kosmos Ventures

Kosmos Ventures is one of Australia's largest pure-play VC firms specialising in distributed systems. Since 2017, the firm has pursued a thesis-driven investment strategy, backing foundational blockchain networks such as Solana, Polkadot and Oasis at an early stage. Kosmos' core edge lies in a understanding how crypto-economic incentives shape behaviour, coordination, and network growth. Today, the firm is increasingly focused on rebellious founders building consumer apps that enable emergent behaviour at scale.

Website: kosmos.vc

Media Contact

Akshaya Aron Co-founder & CEO, Fere AI aron@fereai.xyz

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