VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Find Banquet introduces a new experience for discovering banquets, resorts, venues and event services the new online platform helps couples and event planners, find venues, compare packages and book trusted vendors in one place.

Also Read | Araria Double Murder: Parking Dispute Leads to Public Beheading and Mob Lynching in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav Slams Government.

Find Banquet today announced the major platform upgrade to simplify venue and event service discovery across India. Launched in 2018 Find Banquet has been assisting families, couples and event organizers in finding suitable venues and connecting with service providers. The new update introduces many features and improved user interfacewith advanced event planning tools that benefit both users and vendors.

Find Banquet 2.0 includes enhanced search filters (location, guest capacity, budget bands, amenity tags), richer venue profiles with chat features and vendor dashboard with lead managementtools for on-the-go planning. These new features together aim to reduce time-to-booking and increase transparencyfor both users and vendors.

Also Read | Max Verstappen’s F1 Retirement Speculation Intensifies Amidst Ongoing Red Bull Engineer Exit Rumours.

This is a new chapter for the business since launching in 2018; Find Banquet has grown its listings and vendor network across multiple Indian cities, helping thousands of user's shortlist venues and service providers. Find Banquet 2.0isfree for listing. With leads and enquiry-management tools start at an introductory price of ₹999 per month for businesses full pricing will be available on the company official website.

Service overviewFind Banquet centralizes venue and vendor discovery into a single workflow.

Key highlightsinclude:

- Advanced filters (guest count, budget buckets, event type, indoor/outdoor)

- Verified venue galleries and capacity maps to avoid misleading listings

- Vendor profiles for caterers, decorators, photographers, makeup artists DJs and more

- Direct enquiry and short listing tools to fast-track site-visits and quotes

- Vendor dashboard and mobile app to track leads, respond to enquiries and update listing details

The platform is designed to serve both individual users planning private events and professional planners handling multiple bookings simultaneously.

Additional details A spokesperson saidthis upgrade was developed after analyzing thousands of user queries and vendor inputs. "We listened to planners and families who told us they wanted more clarity on capacity, pricing and vendor reliability before visiting a venue," Find Banquet brings those insights into the product to reduce wasted site visits and speed up decisions."

Simplifying Event Planning for Users:The platform help users to find banquet halls with all required event service providers in multiple cities across India. Users can browse venues based on location, budget, guest capacity, amenities and event type while comparing vendor profiles.

Empowering Vendors with Digital Growth:Find Banquet offers vendors and venue owners a strong digital presence along with lead generation opportunities through structured listing tools and an enquiry management system. Service providers can manage customer inquiries and update their business information through a mobile app and vendor dashboard. The platform also provides a unified system that simplifies communication with potential clients and a simple on boarding process that enables businesses to come online quickly and reach customers beyond their local markets.

Founder quotes "Planning an event in India often begins with days - sometimes weeks - of calls and confusion. With this upgrade our aim is simple make discovery honest and immediate. If a venue can't host your guest list or a caterer can't handle your cuisine you should know that before you schedule a single site visit.

We also wanted to make it easy for smaller vendors to go digital. A structured listing and a reliable enquiry flow can change how small banquet owners run their business - it's not just about discovery, it's about sustainable growth for vendors." signs off Rohit Bisht, Founder Find Banquet.

Social media channelsFollow: @BanquetFind on X (Twitter), @find_banquet on Instagram, and facebook.com/findbanquet on Facebook for launch updates and city rollouts.

About Find Banquet: Find Banquet is an online platform connecting users with top banquet halls, resorts and event service providers across India. Users can search and compare venues by city, budget, guest capacity and event type and send enquiries directly to vendors. The platform supports a growing network of vendors and aims to make event planning faster more transparent and more accessible.

Email: media@findbanquet.com

Phone: +91-817-870-0179

Website: https://www.findbanquet.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)