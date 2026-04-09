Speculation surrounding Max Verstappen's long-term commitment to Red Bull Racing has intensified following reports that his highly respected race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, may be considering his future with the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions. The potential departure of Lambiase, a key figure in Verstappen's three consecutive world championship titles, adds another layer of uncertainty to a period already marked by internal strife and questions over the team's leadership. Max Verstappen Mulls F1 Retirement After Frustrating Start to 2026 Season: Reports.

Gianpiero Lambiase's Pivotal Role

Gianpiero Lambiase, affectionately known as 'GP', has been an integral part of Verstappen's success since the Dutchman joined Red Bull in 2016. Their candid and often humorous radio exchanges have become a hallmark of F1 broadcasts, but beneath the surface lies a deep professional trust and understanding.

Lambiase's strategic acumen, technical expertise, and ability to manage Verstappen's intense demands have been widely credited as crucial to the driver's unparalleled performance. The prospect of losing such a vital member of Verstappen's inner circle could have significant implications for the driver's comfort and confidence within the team.

Broader Context of Red Bull Turmoil

These latest rumours emerge against a backdrop of ongoing internal power struggles and controversies within Red Bull Racing. The team has been navigating the fallout from allegations against Team Principal Christian Horner, which, despite his exoneration, have reportedly created divisions within the organisation.

Furthermore, the future of Red Bull's motorsport advisor, Helmut Marko, has also been a subject of intense media scrutiny, with suggestions that Verstappen's continued presence at the team could be linked to Marko's role. The potential exit of Lambiase now fuels further speculation that Verstappen might activate an exit clause in his contract, which some reports suggest is tied to the stability of key personnel. F1 2026: Max Verstappen Slams New Formula One Regulations as 'Joke' and 'Painful' After Retiring From Chinese Grand Prix.

Impact on Driver Market and Future Decisions

Should Lambiase indeed depart, it would undoubtedly send ripples through the Formula 1 driver market. Verstappen has been linked with a sensational move to Mercedes, particularly following Lewis Hamilton's impending switch to Ferrari in 2025.

While Red Bull has consistently stated Verstappen is under contract until 2028, the cumulative effect of internal instability and the loss of trusted colleagues could test the limits of that commitment. The coming weeks are expected to be critical as Red Bull seeks to stabilise its internal structure and reassure its star driver of the team's long-term vision and stability.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).