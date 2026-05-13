Business News | Flipkart Elevates Ankit Agarwal to Vice President, Business Finance

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 13: Flipkart has appointed Ankit Agarwal as Vice President, Business Finance, strengthening its leadership team as the company pivots towards a more disciplined growth approach after years of prioritizing scale, in line with a broader shift across India's digital commerce sector as platforms recalibrate towards more efficiency-led growth models.

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In his new role, Agarwal will lead strategic financial planning and oversee business finance operations across marketplace categories. He will be responsible for enabling sharper decision-making across categories, strengthening investment prioritization, and embedding finance more closely into business strategy. Currently, he oversees finance across key businesses, including Mobiles, Electronics, Large Appliances, Private Brands, Recommerce, and Fintech at Flipkart.

Agarwal has been with Flipkart for nearly seven years and has played a key role in shaping financial strategy across high-impact categories, including electronics and private brands. Known for combining financial rigor with strong commercial insight, he has helped improve category performance and support scalable growth, particularly in categories with distinct demand cycles, pricing dynamics, and competitive intensity.

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Prior to joining Flipkart, he spent close to eight years at ITC Limited, where he managed finance for large-scale projects across the eastern region. This background in project-led and operationally intensive environments has shaped his ability to navigate scale, complexity, and long investment cycles.

Agarwal's appointment comes at a time when Flipkart is preparing for its next phase of growth, including a potential public listing, while navigating an increasingly competitive and evolving digital commerce landscape marked by changing consumer demand patterns, rising cost pressures, and a sharper focus on building resilient and adaptable business models.

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