Business News | Fredna Dental Systems Hosts Masterclass on Digital Dentistry in Clinical Practice in Mumbai

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Fredna Dental Systems, India's largest player in digital dentistry solutions, successfully hosted a specialized Masterclass on "Digital Dentistry in Clinical Practice" on April 25 in Malad, Mumbai. The event brought together 35-40 practicing dentists from Malad, Goregaon, and surrounding areas to explore the latest advancements transforming modern dental care.

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The masterclass was designed to provide practical insights into digital dentistry and its growing role in improving diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient outcomes. The session was divided into three expert-led segments covering key aspects of contemporary clinical practice.

The first session, "How to Read a CBCT Scan," was conducted by Dr. Vinayak Shirsekar along with Dr. Reshma Saju. The speakers shared detailed guidance on interpreting CBCT scans and utilizing digital imaging for precise diagnosis and treatment planning.

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The second session, "Guided Implant Surgery - An Introduction," was delivered by Dr. Ashlesha MaratheKshirsagar, who introduced participants to digitally guided implant procedures and the advantages of precision-driven implant dentistry.

The final session focused on "Aligners in Clinical Practice," presented by Dr. Sneha Karbelkar Mhatre. The session explored the increasing adoption of aligner-based treatments and the role of digital workflows in orthodontic care.

Speaking on the occasion, Fredun Medhora, from Fredna Dental Systems, said:

"Digital dentistry is rapidly redefining the future of oral healthcare in India. Through Fredna Dental Systems, our goal is to empower dental professionals with advanced technologies, practical education, and hands-on clinical knowledge that can elevate patient care standards across the country. We believe continuous learning and technology adoption are essential to bridging the gap between traditional and modern dentistry."

Fredna Dental Systems operates through eight centers across Mumbai and has been actively contributing to the advancement of digital dentistry in India through training initiatives, technology integration, and clinical education programs.

Fredna Dental Systems is focused on introducing innovative digital solutions in diagnostics, implantology, aligner therapy, and advanced dental workflows. The organization aims to support dental professionals in transitioning from conventional methods to digitally enabled clinical practices.

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