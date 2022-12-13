Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai Runners a not-for-profit organization run by passionate runner-volunteers since 2006 and Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), the global software as a service company from Chennai, announced the 11th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon in the city today.

Scheduled to be held on Sunday, 8th January 2023 the marathon is expected to witness the participation of over 20,000 competitors, corporate honchos, and thousands of running enthusiasts. On the occasion, a special T Shirt for the marathon and medals for participants were unveiled.

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, powered by Chennai Runners, the largest running event in Chennai and the second-largest marathon in India, will comprise four events for men and women including, a Full Marathon (42.195 Km) - the flagship race of the event, the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km), the Half Marathon (21.097 Km) and the 10 Km Run.

A few unique points of this years marathon includes over 20,000 participants, for the first time ever 30 debutant runners with visual impairment, 50 blade runners and 50 wheelchair runners.

Two Start Points

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023, powered by Chennai Runners is all set to come back to Chennai city limits as the Full Marathon is set to be flagged off at the iconic Napier Bridge, Marina Beach, and run through the scenic beach route towards the lighthouse and later it will pass through Perungudi, Sholinganallur, Akkarai Beach Junction, Mayajal and MGM. This year's marathon will have two start points, Napier Bridge and Elliot's Beach. Full Marathon (42.195 Km) the Perfect 20 Miler (32.186 Km) and the 10 Km Run will start from Napier Bridge while Elliot's Beach will be the starting point of the Half Marathon (21.097 Km).

Focus on Type 1 Diabetics

The upcoming Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners seeks to increase awareness of Type 1 diabetics and intends to raise funds for people with insulin needs thereby supporting monthly needs of Rs 12,000-18,000/- towards their insulin expenses.

Partners

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners will bring together a host of Chennai-based brands as partners. Gold Winner will be the Health Partner, Baashyaam as Lifestyle Partner, Sundaram Finance Group as Silver Partner, Chennai Metro Rail Corporation will be the Metro Partner, Apollo Hospitals will be the Medical Partner and CR Volunteers will be the First Responders.

The Marathon is also thankful for the support of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Greater Chennai Traffic Police, Tambaram Commissionerate, TNAA, the People of Chennai, and the vibrant running community of Chennai.

Waste management

Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 will be a zero-waste marathon and has roped in Urbaser Sumeet as a partner for recycling and waste audits.

V P Senthil Kumar, Race Director, Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2023 powered by Chennai Runners said, "The 11th edition of the Freshworks Chennai Marathon promises to be bigger and better and is back in Chennai city to inspire the people and encourage social transformation for a better tomorrow. With the support from all our sponsors and partners, we have left no stone unturned to create a great running experience for the participants. The Chennai Marathon now ranks among the most popular sporting events in India. The marathon has increased in scale, importance, and popularity and now regularly attracts participation from international athletes. It is our constant endeavour to provide facilities that match global standards at the marathon and with the support of the Greater Chennai Police, Chennai Corporation, and other partners, we are expecting to deliver a power-packed event this year as well."

"We are proud to be associated with something as iconic as the Chennai Marathon," said Suman Gopalan, Chief HR Officer at Freshworks. "I can't wait to see the city come together for what I believe is one of the most culturally-rich marathon routes in the country! Traversing the scenic landmarks of the city together with 20,000+ athletes is going to be a special feeling for all of us at Freshworks."

For more information: thechennaimarathon.com.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales, and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

(c) 2022 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand, and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement, or sponsorship by any third party of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

The Chennai Runners group is a not-for-profit society founded in 2006, with the goal of bringing healthy running to the masses. The club has grown steadily over the years - currently with 18 chapters spread across the length and breadth of the city.

Chennai Runners organize training runs and other fitness routines on a regular schedule and spearhead various initiatives particularly aimed at beginners. Since its inception, the club has focused attention on bringing international quality running events to the city, provided the impetus for the formation of several other running clubs, and has been instrumental in making Chennai the marathon capital of India.

For more information, please visit www.chennairunners.in.

