New Delhi, December 13 : Reliance Jio is preparing to launch its own 5G phone in the lucrative smartphone market. The Jio Phone 5G was spotted recently on the Geekbench listing and then received the BIS certification as well. The approval process for the upcoming Jio Phone 5G, indicates an imminent launch for the device.

Earlier this year, Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani had announced that the company is working in association with Google to launch a 5G-compatible Jio phone. Some important details about the Jio Phone 5G have already leaked out on the internet. Read on to know all the details about the Jio Phone 5G. Good News for OnePlus Users! Reliance Jio Partners With Smartphone Manufacturing Firm To Bring ‘True 5G’ Technology Ecosystem to India; Check Benefits.

Jio Phone 5G - All important Details :

While the actual name of the device is not yet known, speculations are rife that it would be named as Jio Phone 5G. The device is listed on the Geekbench website with the model number - Jio LS1654QB5, which suggests it will be a budget smartphone with possibly 4GB of RAM.

As per Ambani’s confirmation, Reliance Jio has partnered with Qualcomm, hence the device is expected to pack in a Snapdragon processor. As per reports, a Snapdragon 480+ SoC chipset will do the duty under the hood of this smartphone. Gujarat Becomes First State in India To Get Reliance Jio ‘True 5G’ Across All 33 Districts.

As per the listing, the Jio Phone 5G is expected to run on the Android 12 OS. This might sound dated, as Android 13 is already here, but it should be remembered that it is a budget device, and its price will determine if we should really get disappointed about the OS or not.

As per leaked reports the Jio Phone will feature a large 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen. It would offer a 13MP dual rear camera system along with a possible 8MP front snapper. The handset is said to be coming with a 5,000mAh battery pack along with 18W charging support if not more.

The Jio Phone 5G is expected to launch in India sometime next year and it is likely to take place at Reliance AGM event 2023. The Jio Phone 5G is touted to be “Ultra-affordable” as per Ambani announcement. Essentially this smartphone is aiming to win over the general mass market of India, and is likely to have a starting price tag of under Rs 8,000.

