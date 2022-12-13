Groovenexus is a digital platform where all music lovers connect and create a unique presence with their talents in the music industry. This digital platform was established in 2019 by three great music lovers, Himanshu Mishra, Nishant Mishra, and Prabhanjan Deshpande. The members of this online music community include those who sing, rap, play instruments, DJs, and play in bands. Different music artists with their unique styles and genres gain popularity each year.

All of this began with a passionate man named Himanshu Mishra, who was born in Delhi. After he graduated from college, his parents, Madhusudan Mishra and Sushma Mishra, never gave him permission to work as a DJ. Himanshu Mishra , an alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering (IPE), made a contribution to the IT industry as an engineer. He decided to pursue his passion and created a wonderful digital platform for all the music artists around the nation in 2019 after working for 17 years in the IT industry.

Himanshu Mishra, the co-founder, commented on the launch of Groovenexus on February 17th, 2019: “Being an alumnus, and having been the Central Counselor at DCE, I always felt the need to create a platform that connects everyone through music. Launching GrooveNexus at the same place and event, and that too around Quintino’s grooving EDM music, was the perfect thing to do.”

With Groovenexus and Entertainment Media Pvt. Ltd., young musicians have the opportunity to create their own brand names and identities. The platform has gained popularity among fans of music, and people are rewarding the musicians to advance their careers. Currently, Groovenexus is working with over 25 up-and-coming musicians from all around the country that are passionate about music and dedicated to their passion. King AP, Mukul Kumar, Traxeon, Aditya, Harshita Barnwal, Rohit Pandey, and Swattrex are the key artists among them.

Their music promotion platform brings original and exclusive songs from artists of different genres to the digital audience. The official website covers news related to song releases, music artists, music career guidance, and song reviews for the public. They also deliver news, articles, and information related to music on their different social media platforms. Himanshu Mishara believes that as he wasn’t supported by his parents in choosing music as a career, no other youngster has to face such issues again.

King AP’s “Insane” from his debut album “2K16” has gained over a million views on YouTube due to its captivating music, soothing lyrics, and stellar array of performers. King AP (lyricist) and Traxeon (musician) have worked together to create some of the best stories and songs in recent memory. Released around a month ago, "Mera Din Bhi Tu" is ready to win your hearts over with its beautiful lyrics, wonderful voice, and incredible cinematography. This new masterpiece was made by singer "Mukul Kumar," lyricist "Aditya," and musicians "Traxeon and Mukul." To light a fire in this winter, DJ Rawking, the official DJ of Mika Singh, has released his own song, "Teekhi Teekhi," on Groovenexus Records.

The counts for "Chupke se," "Teri Kami," and "Insane" have all surpassed one million views, and they are still rising. Groovenexus Entertainment and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. has helped a lot of talented artists achieve their career goals. Search on Google or visit their YouTube channel to find your new favorite song.

