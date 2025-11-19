PNN

New Delhi [India], November 19: Fresno & Bakersfield India Limited is an Indian manufacturing company that focuses on increasing the stability of the environment. They make a range of liquid fertilisers that are beneficial for the soil, root, plant, leaves and blooming flowers and vegetables using natural raw materials to make the plants strong and fertile.

Also Read | New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New App With Updated Features, Know How To Download.

This launch is poised to make a substantial impact by strengthening the land while growing plants on the agricultural landscape by directly addressing the growing, nationwide demand for sustainable and eco-friendly farming solutions.

The new collection, which is now available to farmers across the country via the company's e-commerce platform, is meticulously curated to provide effective, natural alternatives to conventional synthetic chemicals. This initiative moves beyond just selling products, it aims to empower house hobby planters, nurseries and farmers who are transitioning to organic methods or seeking to improve the sustainability of their existing practices.

Also Read | Did You Receive a Voicemail from RBI Claiming Your Account Will Be Blocked? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Message.

The BIOFARM range is built on two core pillars of successful organic cultivation:

robust pest management and holistic plant nutrition.

On the pest control front, the collection features PE-FU-MI, that is Pesticide - Fumicide - Miticide. For the blend of Micronutrients essential for plant growth there is NUTRI. These are called trace elements necessary for the growth of plants. MAGIC is a Broad-Spectrum Plant Essential - Boron, Borate, Borax. For Macronutrients there is BLOOM which is essential nutrients needed by plants.

Sometimes, we have to take care of plants by feeding them some macronutrients.

This launch by fresno.co.in is a direct response to a clear market shift. Consumers are increasingly demanding organic, chemical free produce, and farmers are actively seeking viable organic inputs to meet this demand. By providing a one stop shop for certified organic products, fresno.co.in is not only positioning itself as a key supplier for this burgeoning sector but also simplifying the supply chain for farmers.

The introduction of the BIOFARM collection represents more than just a new product line; it is a commitment to the future of Indian Agriculture - one that is environmentally responsible, economically viable for farmers, and aligned with global trends toward sustainable and food safety.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)