Did You Receive a Voicemail from RBI Claiming Your Account Will Be Blocked? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind the Fake Message

Mumbai, November 19: Have you received a voicemail allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), warning that your bank account will be blocked due to fraudulent activity on your credit card? The call reportedly comes from the number "+1 (900) 888-4105", with the caller instructing recipients to “press nine” for more information. The message says, "All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in next two hours… Namaste, yeah, Bharti Reserve Bank. Your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity. All bank accounts in your name will be blocked in next two hours for more information."

Recipients of this voicemail are alarmed by the urgent tone and repeated threats, prompting many to question the authenticity of the call. The message mimics official communication style, mentioning the Reserve Bank of India and warning of immediate account blocking. Several users have shared the voicemail on social media, asking whether it is a genuine RBI notification or a potential scam. SBI YONO App Will Be Blocked if You Don't Update Your Aadhaar? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral on Social Media.

PIB Fact Check: RBI Voicemail Threatening Account Freeze Is Fake

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, this voicemail is a scam. There is no such procedure followed by the Reserve Bank of India where accounts are blocked through calls from international numbers or automated messages. Users are advised not to press any numbers or share personal banking details in response to such calls. Did CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Really Claim NDA Won Bihar Because of ‘Trishul’ Exercises and Call for ‘Dharam Yudh’ To Remove Muslims and Non-Hindus From Indian Army? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Video.

RBI Voicemail Claiming Account Block Over Fraudulent Credit Card Activity Is Fake, PIB Warns

Have you received a voicemail, allegedly from the Reserve Bank of India (@RBI), claiming that your bank account will be blocked as your credit card has been involved in fraudulent activity⁉️#PIBFactCheck ✔️Beware! This is a scam 📢 If you suspect any central… pic.twitter.com/REn8ZUFxlH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 19, 2025

PIB clarified on November 19 that messages, calls, or voicemails claiming to be from RBI or other government institutions demanding urgent action are fake. Authorities emphasise that legitimate institutions like the RBI do not call individuals to demand immediate action over the phone. If you suspect any central government-related message, photo, or video to be fake, report it to #PIBFactCheck. Always verify information from official sources before taking action.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PIB Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : A voicemail claiming to be from RBI warns that your bank account will be blocked due to fraudulent activity on your credit card. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check confirms this is a scam and urges people not to respond to such calls. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).