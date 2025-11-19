Mumbai, November 19: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a new Aadhaar mobile app for Android and iOS, providing a revamped digital identity experience for nearly 140 crore Aadhaar holders. The app, distinct from the mAadhaar app introduced in 2017, comes with upgraded security, improved usability, and the ability to manage multiple Aadhaar profiles on a single device.

The new app is currently available in early access on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, allowing users to test features and share feedback before the full public release. “This app reimagines how residents engage with their identity, placing control, portability, and privacy directly in their hands,” UIDAI said, urging users on X to try the app and experience paperless authentication. Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Rolls Out User-Friendly Changes for Children’s Mandatory Biometric Update, Check Step-by-Step Guide Here.

How to Download New Aadhaar App?

The Aadhaar app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

On first click after downloading, the user will be asked to provide his/her Aadhaar number

The user will then be asked to authenticate using their face. Position your face inside the camera circle as displayed on screen and blink till it authenticates you.

Once authenticated, you will be directed to the app's home page.

Features of New Aadhaar App

One of the biggest upgrades is support for up to five Aadhaar profiles per device, provided they are linked to the same mobile number—addressing a long-standing limitation of the mAadhaar app. This feature will especially benefit parents managing their children’s Aadhaar.

The app also enables users to share Aadhaar digitally using QR codes or verifiable credentials, with the Aadhaar number masked for privacy. Enhanced security features include biometric locking and unlocking, ensuring fingerprints and iris data remain protected until intentionally accessed. New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App; From Features to Steps To Download, All You Need To Know.

Beyond serving as a digital copy of the Aadhaar card, the app aims to simplify verification for services such as banking, school admissions, driving licences, and passports.

Once set up, users can view their Aadhaar details, retrieve their QR code, share credentials, and manage biometric security. UIDAI has encouraged early adopters to submit feedback directly through the app to help refine the service ahead of its wider rollout.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X account of the Unique Identification Authority of India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2025 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).