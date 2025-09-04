VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: A new UK-based digital platform has entered India's property market with the aim of reshaping how industry professionals, property sellers, and buyers connect. RealEstate Talk, created by UK-based entrepreneur Dilip Apte, brings a specialised social network to the real estate sector. After nearly three decades in IT consultancy and project management, Apte combined his background in automation, analytics, and cloud computing with his experience as a property investor to design a community where property conversations are simple, direct, and secure. Why India as the Next Step

India's property market continues to expand at a pace, fuelled by steady housing demand, rapid smartphone adoption, and a growing preference for digital platforms in daily transactions. The market already includes it in the top 11 real estate apps in India because RealEstate Talk distinguishes itself by offering more than just property listings. * Open Access: Tenants, estate agents, property owners, buyers, and relevant service providers in India can join the platform for free.

* Interactive Network: Instead of functioning as a static property board, it serves as a space where conversations and professional exchanges happen in real time.

* Local Connection: Bringing Real Estate Talk to India is a move shaped by strong market fundamentals as well as Apte's cultural and professional links to the region, aligning commercial strategy with personal legacy.

The Origin of the Idea

In 2017, while selling a property in the UK, Apte realised there were hardly any practical options available, and most came with high charges. * Problem: Existing options were scattered across listing sites and general social media, leading to fragmented interactions and limited control over the process.

* Challenge: At the time, owners had no option to oversee their sales and interact with buyers on a single platform.

* Solution: With his technical background, he built the platform as a reliable space for property owners and professionals to list, connect, and communicate directly.

The pandemic in 2020 brought the idea into sharper focus. As incomes shrank, many families began searching for more affordable and direct ways to sell or rent out their homes. Features Designed for Control and TransparencyThe app is designed to handle real property needs without complicating the user experience. * Instant property listing: Owners and agents can upload property listings right away with detailed descriptions and clear images.

* Direct Access:Buyers and tenants can speak directly with sellers or agents in real time, without waiting or going through middlemen.

* Powerful search: It's not just limited to the property listings. You can also find buyers, tenants, and service providers such as estate agents, home loan lenders, Vastu consultants, and even packers & movers.

* Book Viewings & Make Offers: Buyers can utilise the app to book viewings and send offers directly to the seller or agent.

* Affordable: The app is free to download; charges apply only when posting a property ad.

* Integrated Services: Access to legal advisors, interior designers, Vastu consultants, and financial providers in one place.

* Secure Messaging: Private, WhatsApp-style messaging allows fast exchanges between buyers, sellers, and agents.

This approach helps save time, reduce costs, and still keep the property manager in control.

Building a Professional Community

The app functions not only as a marketplace but also as a professional hub for property-relatedconversations. * Collaboration: The app gives agents and experts a place to share knowledge, exchange views, and discuss the market.* Visibility: Consultants and designers present their projects to attract new clients.* Advice: Buyers and tenants reach out to professionals for practical guidance.* Social Purpose: Part of the revenue from completed sales is directed to charitable causes, supporting wider community goals.Competitive Positioning in IndiaThe Indian property app market is already mature, yet RealEstate Talk enters with a clear proposition. For professionals or individuals searching for the best property-selling app in India, this platform positions itself as both a marketplace and a professional network. * Differentiation: Most competitors focus only on property listings. Real Estate Talk blends networking with search and lead generation.* Affordability: The platform's pricing is kept practical, which is why it works well for smaller players in the market.* Trust and Security: Communication and negotiations happen inside the app, giving users peace of mind.This positioning allows it to compete with larger names despite their marketing advantage. Growing Listings in IndiaRealEstate Talk already hosts thousands of house listings in Nashik. The number is rising really quickly as more agents and property owners use the platform. Expansion into other cities is underway, giving buyers and sellers wider access to homes and services across India. RealEstate Talk - All-in-one app for the Real Estate IndustryThe RealEstate Talk app is not a conventional property portal. It acts as a dedicated industry network, somewhat comparable to LinkedIn, but focused exclusively on the property market. * Property Listings: Agents and owners showcase properties with text and images, and the listings can be liked, discussed, and shared.* Direct Conversations: Built-in messaging makes it possible to negotiate deals and even discuss services without revealing personal contact details.* Book Viewings & Make Offers: Viewings and offers can both be handled inside the app.* Two way search: Buyers can look for available properties, while sellers can look for interested buyers. * Service Promotion: Home loan providers, interior designers, surveyors, and consultants promote their services directly to people in the property market.* Networking: Professionals can share updates, build credibility, and engage in industry discussions.Looking ForwardApte sees Real Estate Talk expanding far beyond its early presence in the UK and India. His goal is to shape it into a global platform that brings property professionals together, offering a single space to connect, share knowledge, and create new opportunities. Expanding to India reflects both opportunity and personal ties. It is a market with scale and strong digital adoption, and it is also where the founder began his journey. The app promises easier conversations, greater transparency, and a professional space built for property. End NoteIn India, digital adoption is growing at a rapid pace, and people are placing more trust in online platforms than ever before. RealEstate Talk has earned a reputation as a trusted and credible platform - being a fresh alternative to the country's top 10 property apps. Sign up now and experience a platform that's fast becoming the trusted alternative to India's leading property apps.

