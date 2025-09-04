Mumbai, September 4: A shocking incident of murder and suicide has come to light from the United States, where a woman was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend before he went on to take his own life. The unfortunate incident occurred on August 29 in Michigan's Hamtramck. The incident came to light when the Hamtramck Police Department were responding to a call about a shooting.

Upon reaching the place, cops found two people dead from gunshot wounds, reports People. Police officials said that the accused killed his wife first in front of their 10-month-old daughter before dying by suicide. "No suspects are at large and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing," the Hamtramck Police Department said in an official statement. US Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Arrested After Newborn Found Dead Inside Trash Bag in Closet at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Probe On.

The victim was identified as Brianna Frame (24), who was said to be a young mother. That said, the Hamtramck Police Department did not identify the victim or the shooter in its post on X (formerly Twitter). Speaking to WDIV, Brianna Frame's brother, Donald Frame, said that he was present when his sister was killed. "She’s screaming, and then I saw him shoot her in the face," Donald told the outlet.

Post the incident, Donald went to grab his father and told him that Brianna was shot. In a Facebook post, Michelle Lynn, Brianna's aunt, said that she was killed by her ex-boyfriend in her parents' home. Meanwhile, Alicia Lepkowski, Brianna Frame's cousin, said that the shooting incident has left the family traumatised. "Nobody should have to come back to the house and clean up a family member’s blood from the ground." she added. US Shocker: Woman Allegedly Throws 4-Year-Old Son Into Lake As ‘Offering to God’ After Husband Drowns in Ohio, Investigation Underway.

According to her obituary, the 24-year-old was a "loving mother of her 10 month old daughter Kameron" and the daughter of Karen Miller and Donald Frame. The page further said that Brianna’s life was her daughter and that she enjoyed every minute of the 10 months she was able to raise her. "She also lover her job at Amazon and playing basketball with her friends," the obituary added.

