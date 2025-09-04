United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team is set to face Pakistan national cricket in a crucial clash of the ongoing Tri-Series 2025. The Green Shirts are coming into this contest after losing to the Afghanistan national cricket team, which was their first defeat in the ongoing UAE Tri-Series 2025. The Salman Agha-led Pakistan will look to bounce back and seal a victory to guarantee their place in the final. UAE vs PAK UAE Tri-Series 2025, Sharjah Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan 20-Over Cricket Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The UAE, on the other hand, are winless in the Tri-Series 2025 so far. The United Arab Emirates will look to create a massive upset against Pakistan and stay in the race for the qualification to the final match. It is to be noted that, if Pakistan wins against the UAE, the Green Shirts will qualify for the final alongside Afghanistan. But if the UAE beats Pakistan, their clash against Afghanistan will decide the final two teams of the tournament.

United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 Details

Match United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Date Thursday, September 4 Time 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah Live Streaming and Telecast Details Eurosport (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The United Arab Emirates will take on Pakistan in the next match of the UAE Tri-Series 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The UAE vs PAK match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The UAE vs PAK 2025 match has a scheduled start time of 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Dande Se Maarna Chahiye...' Former Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Lashes Out at Mohammad Haris For His Remarks on Babar Azam's Batting (Watch Video).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

Eurosport is the official broadcast partner in India for the UAE Tri-Series 2025. Hence, fans in India will be able to watch the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan match live on the Eurosport TV channel. For the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming, online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the UAE Tri-Series. Fans in India can watch the United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan UAE Tri-Series 2025 match live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass.

