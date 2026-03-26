New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Government of India on Thursday said that fuel supply across the country remains stable and retail fuel outlets are operating normally despite the ongoing developments in West Asia, urging the public not to believe rumours or resort to panic buying.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, "All retail outlets are operating normally across the country," even as there were reports of panic buying in some areas due to rumours.

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The ministry clarified that the country has adequate fuel supplies. "There are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country," the statement said, reiterating its advice to citizens "not to believe rumours."

The government also said that all refineries are operating at high capacity to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply. "All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place," the ministry said, adding that domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption.

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With the Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, the government has taken several steps to maintain supplies of LPG and petroleum products across the country. The statement noted that the supply of LPG has been affected due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, but domestic deliveries remain normal.

"No reported dry-out at LPG distributorships" has been reported so far, and the "delivery of Domestic LPG Cylinders is normal," the ministry said.

To support essential sectors, the government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG to states and union territories.

"Govt of India... has allowed another 20% allocation of commercial LPG to States, which would take overall allocation to 50%," the statement said, adding that priority sectors include "restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing/dairy, subsidised canteens/outlets run by State Govt or local bodies for food, community kitchens, 5 Kg FTL for migrant labourers."

The ministry said that more than 37,000 small LPG cylinders were sold on Wednesday.

The government has also allocated additional kerosene to states to ease pressure on LPG demand. "Additional allocation of 48000 KL of Kerosene over and above the regular allocation has been made to all the States/UTs," the ministry said.

States and union territories have been urged to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of fuel. The ministry said that state governments are empowered under the Essential Commodities Act to regulate the supply of petrol, diesel and LPG and take action against violations.

To strengthen enforcement, large-scale inspections and raids are being carried out across the country. "More than 2600 raids have been conducted, and more than 450 cylinders have been seized," the ministry said, adding that "more than 680 FIRs have been registered and 195 people have been arrested so far."

The government has also asked states to intensify communication with the public. According to the ministry, states have been requested "to institutionalise daily press briefings at State/District level and issue regular public advisories" and to actively monitor misinformation on social media.

On the maritime front, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring developments to ensure uninterrupted trade.

It added that port operations across the country remain normal. "Port operations across India remain normal with no congestion," the statement said.

The ministry also said that Indian seafarers in the region remain safe. "All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no incident involving Indian-flagged vessels has been reported in the past 24 hours," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs is continuing efforts to assist Indian nationals in the West Asia region. "Safety, security and welfare of the Indian community remains the highest priority," the statement said.

Flight operations from the region are improving, enabling more Indians to return home. "Around 4,50,000 passengers have returned to India since 28 February," the statement said.

The government urged citizens to avoid panic buying and conserve energy. "Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchase of Petrol, Diesel and booking of LPG, and rely only on official sources for correct information," the ministry said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)