Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fullerton India Credit Company is a leading non-banking financial institution with branches all over India. Fullerton offers a Free Credit Score Service online for its customers.

It's an easy and simple process to help Fullerton's customers to check their credit score online for free with Fullerton India credit score checker. Customers can get their credit scores by sharing just a few personal and financial details.

What is a Credit Score?

A credit score is a number that depicts the creditworthiness of a person. For most credit rating agencies, the credit score ranges between 300 to 900. The higher the score, the better is a borrower's chance of getting a loan. A higher credit score indicates that the lender will be able to repay the loans on time.

Some factors on which credit score is based:

Number of open accounts

Repayment history

Debt-to-income ratio

Length of credit history

Who Generates Credit Scores?

Reserve Bank of India authorizes credit bureaus that generate credit scores. TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian & CRIF High Mark are India's trusted credit rating agencies.

Advantages for Customers of having a Good Credit Score

Customers with a good credit score have many advantages over those with lower credit scores. Some of the benefits include:

Lower interest rates on loan products

Higher chances for loan approval

Eligibility for pre-approved loan offers

Eligibility to access most rewarding credit cards in the market

How to Check Credit Score on Fullerton India for Free?

Customers can check their credit score for free on the Fullerton India credit score checker. Fullerton India has put together a set of tools so that one can check their credit score by sharing few personal and financial details. Here are the steps to follow to get a credit score check on Fullerton India:

Step 1 - Visit the Fullerton India website - https://www.fullertonindia.com/cibil-score-check.aspx

Step 2 - In the first step, the customer will be asked to select an option whether they are self-employed or a salaried person. Then the customer will be asked to provide their name, contact details, PAN card number, date of birth, etc., to move to the next step.

Step 3 - After filling in the requested details, click on the 'Get My Free Credit Score' button.

Step 4 - Now, the customer will be asked a few more questions that are compulsory to calculate the credit score.

Step 5 - After submitting all the answers, the final credit score will be available in the customer's account.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)