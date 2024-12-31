NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 31: G Square Realtors hosted a spectacular display of corporate sportsmanship at the G Square Lubber Pandhu Corporate Cricket Tournament, held at their prestigious G Square World project in Kovaipudur on December 30, 2024. The tournament brought together 30 teams from diverse sectors, including IT, banking, and corporate houses, making it a vibrant event filled with competitive energy.

The participating teams included notable corporate companies such as Piramal Finance, HDFC Sales Pvt. Ltd., VVDN, Dream XI, Technoturf, IDFC First Bharat, Cholamandalam, ICICI, Texila, Nesaware, Apex On, G Square Coimbatore, Suriyan FM, Eagle Quest International India Pvt. Ltd., PACTRON, Dhux Tech, Ujjivan, OODU, 11 Warriors, Leap Green Energy, HDB, GEP Solutions, L&T, Cameron, AgencyFlow India Pvt. Ltd., AKG Kinathukadavu, Cora Health, Corporate Cricketer Club, and Pitch Burners. The diversity of teams brought a unique blend of talent, making the tournament a thrilling experience for players and spectators alike.

This Corporate Cricket Tournament is supported by Suriyan FM as the official radio partner, the tournament culminated with a nail-biting final between Pitch Burners and VVDN, with Pitch Burners emerging victorious. The winner Pitch Burners received a cash prize of Rs. 50,000 along with a trophy, while the runners-up, VVDN, were awarded Rs. 25,000 and a trophy.

Speaking about the event, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square, said, "The G Square Lubber Pandhu Corporate Cricket Tournament has been a resounding success, bringing together talented teams from diverse industries and showcasing the true spirit of sportsmanship. At G Square, we are proud to host such vibrant events that foster camaraderie and community engagement, reflecting our commitment to building more than just spaces - we are creating opportunities for people to connect and thrive."

The G Square Lubber Pandhu Corporate Cricket Tournament kicked off at G Square World, Kovaipudur, a premium residential and commercial villa plot community that served as the perfect venue for this grand event. Spanning 700 acres, it is Tamil Nadu's first and only project of this scale. Strategically located next to CS Academy, G Square World boasts Tamil Nadu's first six-themed secured villa plot community. Its cooler climate, with temperatures consistently 6 degree C lower than the city average, adds to its appeal. With the upcoming Western Ring Road (WRR) promising tremendous growth potential, the area is poised for significant appreciation. Additionally, the project offers prime accessibility, being surrounded by some of the best educational institutions in Coimbatore.

Community Engagement and Sporting Spirit

The G Square Lubber Pandhu Corporate Cricket Tournament successfully fostered a sense of community while highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship. G Square Realtors extends its gratitude to all participating teams, supporters, and Suriyan FM - The official radio partner, whose collaboration made this event a grand success.

G Square is South India's No.1 Real Estate Developer that brings to you a lifestyle-defining curation of upscale selections to choose from. Our proactive and keen sense of identifying opportunities has helped build many dream houses and iconic businesses within G Square's secured communities. Over 15000+ happy customers have trusted the transparent and hassle-free ownership of land in South India's most potential addresses with G Square's easy housing transactions. Spread across Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Trichy, Hosur, Mysuru, Ballari, Dindigul, Ambur, Theni, and Udumalpet over the past 12 years, we have delivered the most lucrative investment lands with world-class amenities in G Square's secured communities. With all essentials covered, we aim to empower families and businesses to build the next chapter of their life on land they own.

