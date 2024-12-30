As 2024 comes to a close, Malayalam cinema is enjoying a rare moment in the national spotlight, with Marco's Hindi version performing remarkably well outside Kerala. Reports suggest that additional shows of the Hindi-dubbed version have been added in multiplexes, replacing screenings of Varun Dhawan’s underperforming Baby John. However, a new development threatens to dent Marco's box office prospects in North India: the Hindi-dubbed version has been leaked on torrent sites like TamilBlasters and 1TamilMV. ‘Marco’ Movie Review: Unni Mukundan Brings Swag to a Gory, Disturbingly Violent Action-Thriller.

What’s particularly noteworthy about this leak—sadly a common occurrence with theatrical releases—is that Marco's Hindi version has been leaked in HD and Ultra HD formats, raising questions about how the leakers obtained such high-quality prints. Meanwhile, the original Malayalam version, also leaked online, appears to be a theatrical print, based on screengrabs circulating on these sites.

The Hindi version of #UnniMukundan's #Marco has leaked, posing a serious threat to Malayalam cinema. If such leaks continue, it could harm the industry, which is smaller compared to Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinemas.If leaks keep happening, it could badly affect our industry. pic.twitter.com/gczly3kfKG — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) December 29, 2024

In Kerala, efforts to combat piracy continue. Recently, the Ernakulam Police arrested a 20-year-old Aluva resident, Aquib Hanan, for circulating pirated copies of Marco. While Kerala's cyber cell has been proactive in curbing piracy of Malayalam films, such movies often fall prey to piracy when they are released outside the state.

About 'Marco'

Directed by Haneef Adeni, Marco is a prequel/spin-off to Adeni’s 2019 film Mikhael. However, apart from a couple of shared characters, the film bears no connection to the Nivin Pauly-starrer. Unni Mukundan plays the titular role in this movie, which has been touted as Indian cinema's most violent film. It features graphic and unflinching scenes of brutality, including violence against children and women (including a pregnant woman). ‘Marco’: From Unni Mukundan’s Grisly Intro to Horrifying Family Massacre Scene, 7 Moments in Haneef Adeni’s Violent Actioner That’re Not for the Faint-Hearted!

Watch the 'Marco' Teaser:

The cast also includes Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, and Anson Paul.

'Marco' Box Office Conquest

Despite its ultra-violent content and A rating, Marco has been dominating the box office during the Christmas season. Fans have embraced its stylised action sequences and Telugu-inspired treatment. The film has grossed INR 70 crore globally, becoming the highest-grossing film of Unni Mukundan’s career. It is also the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam movie, beating Dulquer Salmaan's Kammaatipaadam.

The Hindi-dubbed version has also achieved notable success, earning over INR 1 crore - making Marco only the third Malayalam film to cross this milestone after My Dear Kuttichathan and Kaalapani.

