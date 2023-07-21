PNN

New Delhi [India], July 21: In a bid to transform the outstation cab rental industry, GaadiBooking, a pioneering platform powered by KulDew Technologies, has launched a revolutionary service that puts the "Power of Choice" into the hands of users and service providers. By eliminating middlemen and commissions, it aims to streamline the process and create a seamless connection between buyers and sellers of outstation cab rental services. With their groundbreaking technology, the platform also allows users to select their preferred service providers based on cab photos, reviews, and ratings.

GaadiBooking is the first outstation cab rental marketplace in India where customers have the power to share their price offers with registered partners. Crucially, customers can communicate with service providers before confirming their bookings to address any queries or concerns. In a departure from traditional practices, the company does not charge any commission from its partners. This ensures that customers receive the best prices for their journeys.

To ensure transparency in billing and trip details, all GaadiBooking partners are equipped with a driver app. This app enables features such as OTP-based trip start and end, transparent billing, and GPS tracking. GaadiBooking has garnered significant recognition and accolades in the industry. Incubated by IIM Bengaluru's NSRCEL - sponsored by Maruti Suzuki, the company reached to top three positions in the prestigious Startup India Certification program. Additionally, it has been featured in Silicon India magazine's "10 Most Promising Car Rental Software Providers" and "10 Best Startups in Transport Aggregators."

At the helm of GaadiBooking are two accomplished individuals, Bhaskar Dewal and Vikas Kulkarni. Bhaskar, with 20 years of global tech solutions business experience, founded a software development company with a team of 50 and successfully delivered large-scale technological solutions globally. Vikas Kulkarni, with 18 years of global business experience, working with multiple MNCs as profit centre head and also established a finance company growing it to a team of 60 within five years. Both extraordinary individuals co-founded KulDew Technologies (GaadiBooking) together to reform the way the outstation cab rental industry operates in India.

With its expansion plans underway and a commitment to transforming the industry, GaadiBooking is poised to extend its operations beyond the five metros of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The company aims to bring its innovative platform to other tourist destinations and tier II cities across the country, revolutionizing the outstation cab rental industry. By offering choice, transparency, and competitive prices, the platform is set to empower both users and service providers in the evolving landscape of outstation cab rental services.

