Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25: Galgotias University hosted an international conference on "Reshaping Teaching and Learning Paradigms," bringing together thought leaders, educators, and innovators to explore the future of education. The event marked a significant milestone as the university also inaugurated its newly constructed active learning building, designed to foster collaborative and interactive learning experiences.

The chief guest from QS Quacquarelli Symonds Dr. Ashwin Fernandes Director Asia and Middle East- QS praised Galgotias University as one of the leading and youngest institutions focusing on innovation in teaching and learning, aligning its educational practices with the evolving demands of the global educational landscape. The new active learning building is dedicated to enhancing collaborative learning and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to integrate technology and human interaction seamlessly within classroom environments.

The conference featured a keynote address by Ritin Malhotra of Times Higher Education Rankings, who explored transformative approaches to teaching and learning in the 21st century. He highlighted the significance of active learning ecosystems, interdisciplinary education, and the integration of technology in pedagogy to prepare students for the challenges of tomorrow.

Distinguished delegates from inspire @ Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, also shared their valuable insights on the global future of education. Prof. Gan Chee Lip, from Nanyang technological university, delivered a keynote on the university's remarkable transformation, offering a blueprint for others to emulate.

Shri Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor of Galgotias University, emphasized the university's ongoing efforts to align its educational framework with global standards and best practices. He reiterated the importance of preparing students for a rapidly changing world through innovative and forward-thinking approaches to teaching.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, noted that the conference represents a significant step in the university's mission to redefine the academic experience. "We are bridging the gap between traditional learning models and the demands of the modern world," he said.

The conference reaffirmed Galgotias University's position as a hub for global academic dialogue, driving meaningful change in education and setting a new benchmark for institutional excellence.

