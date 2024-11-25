Cyber Monday is an online shopping fiesta that takes place in the US every year. Cyber Monday is usually held after the Thanksgiving weekend. Cyber Monday 2024 falls on Monday, December 2. It is a term used to describe the Monday following Thanksgiving in the United States, which marks the start of the online holiday shopping season. It was created by retailers in 2005 to encourage people to shop online after getting back to work from a long weekend. Many websites and businesses offer sales on various products and give exclusive offers, discounts, and promotions, making it one of the biggest days for e-commerce in the year. People will find some of the best deals on a wide range of products, from electronics to clothes, with the convenience of shopping from home. Cyber Monday Date and Significance: Know Everything Related to This Annual Online Shopping Event Held After Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is often compared to Black Friday. It is also often confused with Black Friday, which has a similar concept but is mainly focused on in-store shopping. Cyber Monday has grown in popularity due to the rise in demand for online shopping. Through the years, Cyber Monday has gone beyond the US, with many countries around the globe observing Cyber Monday. It is a chance for people to get great deals and skip the traditional long lines and crowds of in-store shopping. On this day, many retailers also promote new products and launch new ones as well. But Cyber Monday, which comes after Thanksgiving and Black Friday, both of which are times when people feast, shop, and celebrate, has given rise to viral Cyber Monday memes. View them below. Cyber Monday Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Offers Great Online Deals to Shoppers in the US.

Cyber Monday Viral Memes

When you're getting so many #CyberMonday e-mails but are a broke student and loans don't hit until January: pic.twitter.com/KDsRRhTIiD — Marteney (@medmarketingmom) November 28, 2016

Oh Yes!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara | Content Connoisseur (@hey9oh4)

I Have 0 USD

*gets hundreds of emails about cyber Monday pic.twitter.com/AicNoOPrvR — Sof (@sofiaapril23) November 28, 2016

Staying in Bed All Day!

#CyberMonday is a legitimate excuse to stay in bed all day right? Ok great just checking. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 28, 2016

Sixteen Emails About Soap?!

cyber monday is the one day of the year i wake up to sixteen emails about soap — darcie (@333333333433333) November 28, 2016

My Poor Bank Account!!

OMG CYBER MONDAY DEALS FOR CLOTHES ARE INSANE... MY POOR BANK ACCOUNT 😭😭😭 — Devin Hayes (@DevinHayes) November 28, 2016

As you gear up for Cyber Monday, prepare to shop till you drop, and probably make a hole in your pocket, don’t forget to check out these funny Cyber Monday 2024 memes. While the deals may or may not be worth your time and money, these memes surely are worth it!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).