NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Gauri Khan Designs is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, www.gaurikhan.in, as it celebrates 13 years of artistic innovation and impeccable craftsmanship.

Also Read | Arsenal vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Since its inception, Gauri Khan Designs has become synonymous with luxury, elegance, and a unique design sensibility that marries contemporary style with timeless sophistication. The new website marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, offering clients and design aficionados an immersive digital experience showcasing the breadth and depth of Gauri Khan's visionary work.

The newly launched website features an array of interactive elements, allowing visitors to explore stunning visuals of Gauri Khan's signature projects, from luxurious residences and hospitality projects to innovative commercial spaces. This platform also provides an avenue for the online retail of the Maison's range of bespoke furniture, bed linens, and artefacts.

Also Read | Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"We have always strived to push the boundaries of design and create spaces that tell a story," added Gauri Khan. "This website is a testament to our passion for design and our dedication to our clients. We look forward to the next chapter of Gauri Khan Designs and continuing to bring extraordinary spaces to life."

In addition to the website launch, Gauri Khan is excited to announce the opening of a new experience centre in Delhi in March. This centre will be a captivating space for visitors to experience these beautiful products firsthand, offering a tangible glimpse into the world of Gauri Khan Designs.

Visit the new website at www.gaurikhan.in to explore the Maison's work and discover a range of retail bespoke items such as furniture, artefacts, and bed linens.

STYLING: At the event Gauri wore stacked bangles from Zoya's signature My Embrace collection. The iconic criss-cross design is signature of the House, inspired by the idea of a self-hug, and being true to the calling of your heart. Styled by Aastha Sharma, Gauri paired the bangles with hoops and rings from the same collection, and a red dress from Safiyaa.

Founded by Gauri Khan in 2012, Gauri Khan Designs is a leading interior design firm based in Mumbai, India. Gauri Khan strikes the perfect balance between her sense of design and personality, considering the client's brief while transforming spaces into something uniquely their own. Her quiet, elegant style and sophisticated aesthetic create spaces that clients can truly enjoy. A common thread in her process is meticulous attention to detail, juxtaposing the practical with the luxurious. Since its launch, design originality, intricate detailing, and one-of-a-kind workmanship have been the foundations of Gauri Khan Designs. Known for its innovative and luxurious design solutions, the company has successfully completed numerous high-profile projects across residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating bespoke environments, Gauri Khan Designs continues to set new standards in the world of interior design.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)