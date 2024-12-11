Arsenal and AS Monaco are level on points at the moment in the UEFA Champions League standings after five matches played. Both have won three out of five matches but the Gunners are on the 10th position with a better goal difference. AS Monaco on the other hand has scored more goals than the Premier League side but struggled defensively this season. Both sides will look to secure a place in the next round with a win. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Work To Do for Barcelona, Atletico Madrid To Assure Top-Eight Finish in UCL Group Stage.

Both sides have faced each other twice in the competition before with the French side eliminating Arsenal on away goals rule in the 2014-15 season. AS Monaco also has a strong record against the English opponents winning seven out of nine matches played earlier in the UEFA Champions League competition. But Arsenal will look to bank on their strong home record in the competition for the win. Check out Arsenal vs AS Monaco match details and viewing options.

When is Arsenal vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will look to secure a place in the next round with a win over AS Monaco. The Arsenal vs AS Monaco Champions League 2024-25 match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on December 12. Check out the Arsenal vs AS Monaco match viewing option below. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham on Target As Real Madrid Beats Atalanta 3–2.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Arsenal vs AS Monaco match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten channels. For the Arsenal vs AS Monaco online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Arsenal vs AS Monaco UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. Arsenal has quality players in their ranks, but there is a feeling this game will end in a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).