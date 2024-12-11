Barcelona will face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Catalan giants enter this contest on the back of a 3-0 win over Brest in their last match in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 and a victory in this contest will help the Spanish giants move up to the second spot behind leaders Liverpool. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match is also set to see Robert Lewandowski return to the Signal Iduna park, a venue where he enthralled fans from 2010 to 2014 when he played for the German side earlier in his career. Borussia Dortmund on the other hand, are seventh on the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, winning four out of five matches so far. Carlo Ancelotti Reflects on Real Madrid’s Win Over Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2024–25, Says ‘Breath of Fresh Air’.

Both Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have had draws in their last matches in domestic competition. While Barcelona had a 2-2 draw against Real Betis, Borussia Dortmund shared points with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hansi Flick has Ronald Araujo back in the Barcelona squad and he will look to make an impact upon returning from injury. However, the likes of Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen and also Marc Bernal will continue to remain on the sidelines. For Borussia Dortmund, the Niklas Sule and Maximilian Beier are likely to be among the absentees. Mohamed Salah Scores As Liverpool Still Perfect in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 With 1–0 Win Over Girona.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match is set to be played at Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels. For Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. The Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona match is expected to be a closely contested one with the Catalan giants coming out on top in the end.

