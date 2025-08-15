Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 15 (ANI): Wishing the nation on its 79th Independence Day, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani invoked the spirit of Atmanirbharta as a driving force behind India's progress.

In a post on social media platform X, he posted a video describing the glorious achievements of the Adani Group and wrote, "Wishing all Indians a happy 79th Independence Day! On this day, let us renew our pledge to our freedom, forged by the indomitable spirit of Atmanirbharta -- the spirit to innovate, to discover, to build. From mighty bridges to modern ports, from our laboratories to our skies, may science, research and technology light India's path. In unity and ingenuity, our nation stands unshakeable. Jai Hind!"

India, today, celebrated its 79th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the tricolour at the Red Fort. This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi emphasised the need for self-reliance, stating that if the country is to move forward, it must incline to indigenous things, indigenous goods, indigenous ideology, and indigenous systems.

He also emphasised the importance of self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies.

Highlighting the need for self-sufficiency in defence, PM Modi called upon young scientists, engineers, and professionals to work towards creating "Made in India" jet engines for the country's fighter jets.In order to become self-reliant, PM said that the government is actively working towards the development of the semiconductor ecosystem.

He announced that made-in-India semiconductor chips will be available in the market by the end of this year, marking a major milestone in India's technological journey.Going forward, PM Modi announced the formation of a dedicated task force to drive next-generation reforms aimed at achieving the vision of a developed India, or 'Viksit Bharat,' by 2047. (ANI)

