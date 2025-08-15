Mumbai, August 15: Independence Day 2025 sale is live on Flipkart, and interested customers can purchase various smartphones on India's popular e-commerce website. During Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025, customers can buy smartphones from companies like Apple, Motorola, Samsung, Vivo, Realme, Nothing, and more. They can explore offers, deals and price cuts on various handsets celebrating India's Independence.

Flipkart Independence Day sale 2025 offers iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Nothing Phone 2 Pro, Vivo T4 5G, Vivo T4x 5G, Moto G54 5G, Realme P3x, Samsung Galaxy A35, OPPO K13x 5G, Nothing Phone 3a and many other models at massive discounts in India. India Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle: Traditional Tile Artwork Showcases India’s Space Feats, Chess Glory, Cricket Wins and Global Film Honours.

Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025: Discount on Smartphones

Apple's iPhone 16 price in India is INR 70,900 during Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available at just INR 20,999 during the Independence Day sale on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is sold at INR 34,999 on the e-commerce site.

The Realme P3 5G 8GB variant is available for INR 14,999.

Vivo T4 5G price is INR 20,499 during the ongoing Flipkart Freedom Sale today.

Vivo T4x 5G with 8GB RAM can be purchased at INR 13,249.

The 8GB RAM Motorola G45 is priced at INR 10,999 on the Flipkart website.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is available at INR 43,999.

OPPO K13x 5G price in India today is INR 10,999.

Motorola G96 is on sale today at INR 16,999. This is an 8GB RAM variant.

On Flipkart, the Realme P3x 6GB RAM variant is offered at INR 11,999.

Nothing Phone 3a with Glyph Interface is priced from INR 21,999 during the Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025.

At INR 27,999, you can buy the Motorola Edge 60 Pro on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available for INR 19,999 in the sale event.

Nothing Phone 2 Pro on Flipkart’s Freedom Sale is available at INR 16,999. Independence Day 2025 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Pays Tribute to India’s Glory in Sports, Space Missions and Cinema on 79th I-Day.

All the devices are popular and considered significant in their respective segment and among audiences. The Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 will be available for a couple more days and end on August 17, 2025.

