New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/SRV): Manubhai Jewellers, known for their range of heritage and contemporary collections alike, have launched the Polki Jazz Collection to bring about a relationship between the sensory pleasures of audio, vision, and touch.

This spring season, indulge in the symphonic chemistry of thoughtfully sourced stones, carefully charted imagination, and meticulously designed jewellery by Manubhai Jewellers. Create a tune that stays with you long after the music stops playing. Introducing the Polki Jazz Collection, an elaborate collection of modern jewellery that centres around the grandeur of the traditional Polki stone.

Showcasing a range of contemporary designs for the new-age woman, this collection boasts a view of the beloved Polki through a modern lens. Harnessing the power of uncut gems to redefine beauty, heritage, and tradition, this collection takes a step away from festive jewellery and moves toward the idea of jewels as a symbol of power, confidence, and pride in everyday life.

Bringing harmony to the cold uncut diamonds has required an in-depth understanding of jewellery in both, the past and present, as well as the nodes of contemporary jazz. Join us on this enthralling journey as we create an indulgence that, just like jazz, stays with you today and forever.

Manubhai Jewellers, based out of Borivali, Mumbai has carved a name for itself in the industry and strives to serve its customers with its set of niche and personalized jewellery. Operating out of its flagship store, the new-age brand stands out as one of the unique jewellery stores in Borivali.

Manubhai Jewellers boasts a wide range of products including its dedicated, specialized bridal collection called Madhuban by Manubhai that incorporates the indigenous craftsmanship from Royal houses, Italian Delight collection inspired by Italian craftsmanship, Bombay Chic - a mix of handcrafted gold and diamond jewellery collection, Diamond Diva, and the Stardust collection from its sub-brand, Diamonds by Manubhai.

To explore the collections, call or WhatsApp on +91 91677 24442.

