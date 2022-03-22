Gurugram, March 22: In yet another shocking incident reported from Gurugram, three people allegedly slit their friend’s throat in order to end an old enmity. The alleged incident took place on Friday after the accused had an altercation with the victim.

Police have identified the victim as Rakesh Yadav, who is a resident of Chakkarpur village. According to police, the condition of Rakesh is stable and a complaint has been lodged by him against the accused.

According to the police complaint, Rakesh Yadav had a disagreement with his friend Naresh Kumar at a new year's party in January, after which the two became enemies.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Rakesh said that earlier this week he got a call from a friend named Sunny, who invited him to the Holi party, to resolve the old dispute. On Friday when he reached their house, he saw Naresh, Sunny and another unidentified man were present in the scene, Rakesh said.

Rakesh also added that he again had an argument while discussing the matter and he walked off.

When he walked off the scene, the three men allegedly attacked him and slit his throat.

Yadav said that Naresh stabbed him in the neck with a sharp weapon and managed to escape by pushing him. Yadav added that he was taken to a private hospital for treatment by a friend.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police said that an FIR has been lodged and police are making efforts to locate and arrest the accused.

Police said that the accused were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 29 police station.

