NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) announced on Friday that it is organising the 5th edition of its flagship event India Gems and Jewellery Show (GJS April 2024) from 2nd to 5th April 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. GJS events are known as the Indian jewellers' #HamaraApnaShow, and have become a 'must to attend' for future growth.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly Share Insights on Skipper Rishabh Pant's Readiness for Upcoming Season.

The 5th edition of GJS is timed to support the growth in jewellery demand before Akshay Tritiya and after Gudi Padwa, coinciding with the wedding season.

The show will cater to 350+ exhibitors, across 600+ booths, 12,000 visitors, and 2,000+ Room - nights for the hosted buyers. Which will be accompanied by an array of jewellery designs, and ample parking space. GJS has streamlined the process for retailers to procure jewellery from a diverse range of manufacturers and wholesalers, all under one roof.

Also Read | How to Watch IPL 2024 in USA and Canada? Check Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details of This Season of Indian T20 Cricket League.

The main attraction of the GJS April 2024 Show will be the presence of all classes of jewellery players under one roof. Also, networking nights, and interactive seminars will help participants to exchange knowledge about the ongoing jewellery demand trend and the possibility of new launches in the upcoming season.

GJS April 2024 Show will be the one-and-only platform for new designs and fashion trends and will be attended by corporates, chain stores, and single stores from India and the world. In addition to the registered visitors, a comprehensive list of hosted buyers is expected to add to the overall business potential of the show.

Saiyam Mehra, Chairman of GJC, and Convenor of GJS April 2024 Show said, "GJS April 2024 Show will be the ultimate sourcing platform for new designs and fashion trends and a must-attend for every jeweller, small-to-big to enrich their jewellery collection in their showroom. The show will create a state-of-the-art atmosphere for the visitors to explore innovative and trendsetting jewellery and other articles to help a healthy boost in the growth of sales. The Show is timed strategically just after Gudi Padwa and before Akshaya Tritiya, creating an ideal opportunity for participants to explore and immerse themselves."

Rajesh Rokde, Vice chairman, GJC said, "GJS April 2024 Show is a wonderful opportunity for jewellery manufacturers, traders, wholesalers, retailers, artisans, and others in the value chain to connect with budding talents and creative minds. We thank our exhibitors and attendees whose active involvement greatly contributed to the success of the past four editions of GJS - India Gems and Jewellery Show. Our efforts are focused on giving the best experience to the industry. We believe the strategically timed show will boost and encourage domestic business for growth in future."

Nilesh S Shobhawat, Co-Convenor of GJS and Director of GJC said, "We have designed the programme after brief analysis of the interest of jewellers. Also, the needs of a large section of jewellers were analysed, and the technicality of compliance procedures was understood. We can firmly say that the GJS April 2024 Show will provide an even more extraordinary experience to jewellers."

All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council is a national trade council established with the objective to address the industry, its functioning, and its cause with a 360° approach to promote and progress its growth, while protecting the industry's interests. As a self-regulated trade body, GJC, since the last 18 years, has been serving as a bridge between the Government and the trade as well as undertaking various initiatives on behalf of and for the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)