The Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17 is here and as always a huge amount of viewership will follow as cricket fans across the planet watch the IPL. Match 1 of the IPL 2024 season is set to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 22. The defending champions will be hoping for a flying start to their new season's campaign and to keep the momentum at their side. The interesting matches of the IPL are watched by a lot of people outside of India as well. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Have To Get Virat Kohli Out in Power-Play in Opener, Says Matthew Hayden.

Shortly before match 1 a grand opening ceremony will take place featuring numerous Bollywood stars who will dazzle with their performances. The competition will see ten teams battling it out for the glory. With the 17th edition underway, we can expect to witness a surge of young talents making their mark in the tournament. The IPL continues to be a hot spot for discovering and nurturing cricket talent. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 in USA and Canada?

With the presence of the local broadcaster Willow TV in the USA and Canada, the IPL 2024 will be telecasted live on the TV channels under Willow TV.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of IPL 2024 in USA and Canada?

Fans in the USA and Canada will be able to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2024 on the Cricbuzz app and website but with a minimal subscription fee.

