NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 9: Glass Jar Interactive (GJI), a DPIIT-recognised video game and entertainment studio, has raised Rs. 2.3 crore in seed funding from UP Angel Network to support the development of its original, IP-driven games for global PC and console audiences.

Also Read | ‘Wait for the Science’: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Rebuts Criticism Over Experimental 'Temple' Device.

The investment reflects growing investor interest in video game studios as technology enablers within the broader entertainment ecosystem, alongside segments such as VFX, AR/VR, and digital production. With the rapid expansion of OTT platforms reshaping home entertainment consumption, video games are increasingly becoming a central component of the ecosystem, with the potential to extend beyond standalone products into films, series, comics, and merchandise, creating long-term, multi-format IP value.

Commenting on the investment, Vinayak Nath, Managing Director, UP Angel Network, said, "With the rapid growth of OTT platforms, home entertainment has seen a structural shift, and video games are becoming a core part of that ecosystem. Games today are not just standalone products; they have the potential to extend into films, series, comics, and merchandise, creating long-term, multi-format IP value."

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal to Get Reunited With Dhanashree Verma? Star Indian Cricketer Likely to Join Ex Wife in Reality Show’s Cast.

He added that UPAN has partnered with BSIS (Bharat Startup and Innovation Society), India's largest startup ecosystem industry association, to support investments and knowledge-building programmes for startups and investors. The investment aligns with BSIS' USD 100 million pledged fund corpus for startups, of which UP Angel Network is a participating partner.

It is also noteworthy to mention that Glass Jar Interactive was recently in the news for securing government-backed grant support and joining the CREATE Incubation Centre at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Lucknow. The startup is recognised under the Startup India initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The financial terms of the government grant were not disclosed.

CREATE (Confederation for Research, Entrepreneurship & Technology Enablement) is the incubation and entrepreneurship centre of IIIT Lucknow and is recognised by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under its StartInUP framework. The centre provides startups with access to structured mentorship, academic and technical resources, and linkages to state and national startup programmes.

"Building games from India for a global audience requires patience, creative freedom, and the right institutional support. Being part of CREATE at IIIT Lucknow gives us the space to experiment, learn, and focus on creating original IP without losing sight of global quality and long-term impact. The Rs. 2.3 crore seed funding from UP Angel Network further strengthens our ability to scale our vision and invest in long-term IP creation. Ghatika is Glass Jar Interactive's debut original IP, a narrative-driven action-adventure game currently in production. Set in a fantasy world, the game follows the downfall of an empire, with players leading a group of survivors and uncovering the secrets of their people," said Raunaq Kavalu, Co-founder and Director, Glass Jar Interactive.

IIIT Lucknow is a government-backed technical institution, and through CREATE it supports incubated startups via incubation programmes, workshops, seminars, and industry interactions aimed at accelerating early-stage innovation and entrepreneurship.

Glass Jar Interactive operates as a video game and entertainment studio focused on original IP-driven game development for PC and console platforms, with an emphasis on interactive storytelling and gameplay-centric experiences. The studio aims to create globally competitive yet culturally grounded interactive experiences from India.

The development comes amid a broader push by the Government of India to strengthen the domestic gaming and media ecosystem. India's media and entertainment sector is projected to cross $100 billion by 2030, with gaming expected to be a key growth driver.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)