Nearly a year after finalizing their high-profile divorce, Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma are reportedly set to share the screen once again. Industry sources indicate that the former couple has been approached to participate in "The 50," a new large-scale reality series scheduled to premiere in February 2026. 'Unka Ghar Mere Naam Se Chal Raha Hai' Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations by Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma, Calls Chapter ‘Done and Dusted’.

While official confirmation from the production house is pending, multiple reports suggest that negotiations are currently underway. If finalized, the show would mark the first time the duo has appeared together on a public platform since their legal separation was granted in March 2025.

The Format of "The 50"

"The 50" is an Indian adaptation of the popular French reality format Les Cinquante. The show features 50 contestants from various backgrounds—including sports, digital media, and television—living together in a lavish setting.

Unlike traditional reality formats, "The 50" focuses on shifting alliances and strategic social gameplay with no fixed rulebook. The series is set to air on Colors TV and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting February 1. Filmmaker Farah Khan has been named as the host for the inaugural season.

Relationship History and Background

Chahal and Verma married in December 2020 after meeting during a dance class conducted via Zoom during the COVID-19 lockdown. They quickly became a fan-favorite couple, frequently sharing collaborative dance videos on social media.

However, after months of speculation and reports of living separately, the pair filed for divorce by mutual consent in early 2025. The Mumbai Family Court finalized the decree in March 2025. Since the split, Verma has made appearances on other reality platforms, including "Rise and Fall," where she occasionally discussed the emotional toll of their separation.

Potential Contestant Lineup

The inclusion of Chahal and Verma is seen as a major move by the show's producers to attract a diverse audience. Other names rumored to be joining the 50-person roster include television actors Ankita Lokhande and Shiv Thakare, as well as social media influencer Orry. Comedian Samay Raina’s ‘Sugar Daddy’ Joke Tagging Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Online Buzz; Dhanashree Verma’s Indirect Reaction Goes Viral (View Posts).

For Chahal, who has primarily remained focused on his cricketing career with the Punjab Kings and the Indian national side, this would represent his first major foray into the world of entertainment television.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).