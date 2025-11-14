From left: Prashant Sharma, Charnock Hospital Group; Dr. Achintya Moulick, Global Health Forum; and Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Techno India Group, at the Global Health Congress in New York

New York [US], November 14: In a defining moment for global healthcare collaboration, the Global Health Forum (GHF) -- a cross-continental think tank uniting leaders from medicine, technology, policy, and industry -- hosted its inaugural Global Health Congress at the prestigious Yale Club of New York City. The two-day event brought together healthcare pioneers, innovators, and policymakers from across the United States, India, Europe, and Asia to reimagine the future of healthcare delivery, affordability, and access.

A Visionary Collaboration Between Medicine and Industry

The Global Health Forum was founded by two pioneers from distinct yet complementary worlds -- Dr. Achintya Moulick, a world-renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and transformative healthcare CEO, and Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay, President of Merck's Global Manufacturing Division and a global pharmaceutical leader known for operational excellence and strategic vision.

They are joined on the Board of Trustees by Dr. Samin Sharma, internationally acclaimed interventional cardiologist and Director of Interventional Cardiology at Mount Sinai Hospital, whose work has redefined cardiovascular care worldwide.

Together, the founders established GHF with a singular mission -- to bridge the gaps between medicine, technology, finance, and industry, and to design equitable, sustainable healthcare systems for all.

Leadership Speaks: A Global Mission for Equity and Innovation

"We envision a future where the best minds across geographies collaborate to solve healthcare's hardest problems

-- not in isolation, but as a united global community," said Dr. Achintya Moulick, Founder and Chair of GHF.

"This is not just about innovation; it's about building trust, equity, and access into the global healthcare narrative," added Mr. Sanat Chattopadhyay.

"Our mission is to empower both physicians and entrepreneurs to shape healthcare's next chapter," said Dr. Samin Sharma.

"The Global Health Forum is building a bridge between vision and execution -- where great ideas in healthcare become tangible global solutions through collaboration and purpose," said Mr. Gautam Bazaz, Chief Executive Officer of GHF.

The Inaugural Congress: A Global Confluence of Ideas

Held in November 2025, the Global Health Congress brought together experts and leaders from over 20 countries, including the United States, India, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, Argentina, and Singapore. Participants explored urgent global challenges such as:

* The ethical integration of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare

* AI-driven solutions for affordability and access

* Innovations in longevity science, nutraceuticals, and biohacking

* The future of healthcare logistics, financing, and insurance models

Keynote sessions featured Craig Cooper, author and founder of Boost Mobile, and Dr. Ashutosh Tiwari, Chair of Urology at Mount Sinai Hospital -- both emphasizing the need for preventive men's health and longevity innovation.

India's Leadership in Global Healthcare Transformation

Representing India's growing influence in global healthcare, Mr. Meghdut RoyChowdhury, Executive Director and Chief Innovation Officer of Techno India Group, and Mr. Prashant Sharma, Managing Director of Charnock Hospital Group, led critical discussions on innovation in healthcare education, hospital network development, and Indo-US collaboration in digital health.

Mr. RoyChowdhury highlighted the importance of building bridges between academia and practice, stating, "The collaboration between GHF and India's emerging academic and healthcare hubs will redefine how we think about education and translational innovation."

Mr. Sharma added,"As India's healthcare systems mature, partnerships like these ensure that quality, access, and technology move together -- benefiting patients at every level."

Their participation underscored India's increasing global role in healthcare transformation, and GHF's decision to establish regional offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru further cements this partnership. These offices will promote structured cross-pollination of ideas, research collaboration, and bilateral investment corridors linking Indian innovation with international expertise.

Innovation Lab and Venture Forum: The Future of HealthTech

A highlight of the Congress was the GHF Innovation Lab and Venture Forum, which showcased promising startups from India, the U.S., the Netherlands, and Argentina. These ventures presented breakthrough ideas in medical technology, biotechnology, and

AI-driven healthcare. Selected startups received mentorship, seed funding, and access to the GHF Global Accelerator Network, aimed at nurturing physician-entrepreneurs and scalable healthcare ventures.

A Global Team with a Shared Purpose

The executive leadership of GHF is spearheaded by Mr. Gautam Bazaz, a Carnegie Mellon and Duke University alumnus known for his strategic acumen and international partnerships. The leadership team includes:

* Dr. Nikki Bajaj, hematologist-oncologist and longevity medicine advocate

* Mr. Abhishek Shankar, ex-IIT alumnus and serial entrepreneur in digital transformation

* Ms. Malak Atut, Wharton-trained business leader and GHF Co-Chair

* Mr. Risshikesh Pawar, founder of Digital Zone and technology strategist

* Mr. Justin Drew, healthcare innovation executive

* Dr. Girish Juneja, physician entrepreneur based in Michigan

* Dr. Shyam Vishweswaran, Professor of Bioinformatics at the University of Pittsburgh and NIH thought leader

* Dr. Nidhi Goel, leading psychiatrist and AI-in-healthcare expert

